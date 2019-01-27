Programming: Python, PyCharm, GStreamer and Rust
Traditional Face Detection With Python
Computer vision is an exciting and growing field. There are tons of interesting problems to solve! One of them is face detection: the ability of a computer to recognize that a photograph contains a human face, and tell you where it is located. In this article, you’ll learn about face detection with Python.
To detect any object in an image, it is necessary to understand how images are represented inside a computer, and how that objects differs visually from any other object.
Once that is done, the process of scanning an image and looking for those visual cues needs to be automated and optimized. All these steps come together to form a fast and reliable computer vision algorithm.
PyCharm 2018.3.5
We’ve release a minor update to PyCharm 2018.3, you can now download PyCharm 2018.3.5 from our website.
Introduction to the Python Pathlib Module
Coding in Python 10 - Comments and Style
Coding in Python 11 - Functions
Coding in Python 12 - Local vs Global Variables
GStreamer 1.15.2 unstable development release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the second development release in the unstable 1.15 release series.
The unstable 1.15 release series adds new features on top of the current stable 1.16 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework.
The unstable 1.15 release series is for testing and development purposes in the lead-up to the stable 1.16 series which is scheduled for release in a few weeks time. Any newly-added API can still change until that point, although it is rare for that to happen.
This Week in Rust 275
Experiments, growth engineering, and exposing company secrets through your API: Part 1
This is the first part of a two part series on modern testing infrastructure and methodologies. Part 2 will focus on an analysis of these companies’ testing habits - how often they introduce new tests, the methodology and thought process behind their tests, and any other information we may be able to glean from their testing configurations.
7 of The Best Linux Distros in 2019
If you’re fresh to this whole Linux business, then it’s natural to feel a little overwhelmed if you’re migrating over from Windows or Mac OS. For that reason, you may want to start simple, and Linux Mint is just what you need. Mint comes packed with much of the software you need to get straight back into your workflow, such as LibreOffice and some decent onboard media software. You have a choice of four main desktop environments, with Cinnamon being the most Windows-like with its pseudo-Start menu (though MATE remains a popular choice too). It’s pretty light resource-wise, too, loading faster and using less memory than the all-popular Ubuntu. Mint is always in sync with the latest Ubuntu LTS releases, meaning you don’t need to worry about being left vulnerable during zero-day scares or malware outbreaks (well, no more so than the Ubuntu crew anyway). Keeping this in mind, some people might also recommend Ubuntu or Elementary OS, but we will stick with Linux Mint.
Mozilla: Themes for Firefox, Thunderbird and More
today's howtos
Thunderclap and Linux
Thunderbolt security has been in the news recently: researches presented a set of new vulnerabilities involving Thunderbolt which they named Thunderclap1. The authors built a "fake" network card2) and performed various DMA attacks and were able to temper with memory regions that their network card should have no access to whatsoever. In some way this is not all that surprising because the foundation of Thunderbolt are PCIe tunnels to external hardware and one of the reasons that PCIe is fast is because it can do direct memory access (DMA). The current primary defense against DMA attacks for Thunderbolt 3 are the security levels: if enabled (the default on most systems) it gives the software the ability to decide on a per device level to allow or deny PCIe tunnels (and with that potentially access to the all the memory via DMA)3. While not protecting from DMA attacks per se it protects from some — maybe the most — prominent threat scenarios4: 1) somebody plugging that evil device into your computer while you are away or 2) you have to plug in a device into your computer that you don't trust, i.e. a projector at a conference. On GNU/Linux boltd will authorize a plugged-in device only if an admin user is logged in and the screen is unlocked. For untrusted environments the authorization by boltd can be disabled, i.e. when you go to a conference, via the GNOME settings panel. The toggle is called "Direct Access" (see screenshot below).
