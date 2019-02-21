7 of The Best Linux Distros in 2019 If you’re fresh to this whole Linux business, then it’s natural to feel a little overwhelmed if you’re migrating over from Windows or Mac OS. For that reason, you may want to start simple, and Linux Mint is just what you need. Mint comes packed with much of the software you need to get straight back into your workflow, such as LibreOffice and some decent onboard media software. You have a choice of four main desktop environments, with Cinnamon being the most Windows-like with its pseudo-Start menu (though MATE remains a popular choice too). It’s pretty light resource-wise, too, loading faster and using less memory than the all-popular Ubuntu. Mint is always in sync with the latest Ubuntu LTS releases, meaning you don’t need to worry about being left vulnerable during zero-day scares or malware outbreaks (well, no more so than the Ubuntu crew anyway). Keeping this in mind, some people might also recommend Ubuntu or Elementary OS, but we will stick with Linux Mint.

Mozilla: Themes for Firefox, Thunderbird and More Mozilla Addons Blog: Design and create themes for Firefox Last September, we announced the next major evolution in themes for Firefox. With the adoption of static themes, you can now go beyond customizing the header of the browser and easily modify the appearance of the browser’s tabs and toolbar, and choose to distribute your theme publicly or keep it private for your own personal use. If you would like to learn about how to take advantage of these new features or are looking for an updated tutorial on how to create themes, you have come to the right place!

Mozilla To Add Windows Hello Support In Firefox 66

Mozilla Thunderbird 60.5.2 Now Available on Linux, Windows, and macOS Mozilla has recently released a new update for its Thunderbird email client on all supported platforms, including Windows, Linux, and macOS. With this new release, Thunderbird reaches version 60.5.2, and although the bigger changes take place on Windows, all users are recommended to update as soon as possible. First and foremost, there’s one important refinement for Windows users. The Thunderbird team at Mozilla explains that in the previous builds of the email client, the application could crash when users tried to send an email to a specific recipient.