Events: Embedded World, FOSDEM, Red Hat Summit 2019
Embedded Linux Software Highlights from Embedded World
In my day job at LinuxGizmos, I’ve been neck deep recently in embedded Linux hardware news from the Embedded World show in Nuremberg. There are plenty of new SBCs and compute modules -- many based on NXP’s newly shipping i.MX8M Mini -- as well as a new Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform, more IoT gateways, and Linux-ready chips like ST’s STM32MP1 and Octavo SiP version of the SoC.
Yet, Embedded World has produced some embedded Linux software news, as well. Here we take a brief look at some highlights, including Google open sourcing its Cloud IoT Device SDK, the Linux Foundation launching an ELISA project for open source safety-critical systems, and a new long-term kernel from the Civil Infrastructure Platform project.
In other news, Siemens has spun a Debian-based binary version of Mentor Embedded Linux (MEL), and AMD and Advantech are collaborating with Mentor to develop a machine-learning savvy implementation of MEL. Finally, Wind River announced a “Helix Platform” that combines Wind River Linux and VxWorks, and MontaVista has launched MontaVista Carrier Grade eXpress 2.6.
Alexandru Băluț: FOSDEM impressions
Earlier this month I got to FOSDEM in Brussels for the first time. Below is how I remember it. Overall it has been great.
I quickly learned to look for a different room when there was a queue at the door. But this once I decided to wait in queue, hoping somebody would get out so I can enter. I and the person in front of me got close to the door, but unfortunately we did not get in. Luckily the next speaker and his colleague were also waiting, so we got a 1-1 (or more accurately 2 on 2) on quantum computing. That was quite cool.
I was hoping to talk more with the GNOME devs, about Pitivi and things. At the GNOME stand it might have been possible, but it was not ideal. The stand table was between two others and it was pretty crowded. I think with some small space between the stands people would be able to get in front of them, to talk with the interested people, which would be nicer. These discussions over-the-table are not very inspiring.
It was much better for KDE who had their stand at the end of the row, and also space between their table and the neighbor table to fit a person demoing stuff. Speaking of which, I stumbled upon the Kdenlive demo, seems the team also cares about stability, like we do.
10 reasons not to attend Red Hat Summit
Red Hat Summit 2019 is just a few months away, and we talk a lot about reasons that you might want to attend. But, in the interests of balance, we have also compiled a few reasons you might not want to attend Summit. After all, somebody has to stay home and mind the cats.
BeagleBone AI SBC features dual -A15 SoC with “EVE” AI cores
BeagleBoard.org unveiled a “BeagleBone AI” SBC with a dual Cortex-A15 TI AM5729 SoC that offers AI support via dual C66x DSPs and 4x EVE cores. The SBC has 1GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, WiFi, and GbE. When Texas Instruments announced its quad-core, Cortex-A53 AM65x SoC late last year, we wondered if it might power the long-awaited successor to the BeagleBone Black. We were wrong: longtime TI-linked open source community BeagleBoard.org has announced a BeagleBone AI SBC that instead uses a new dual Cortex-A15 Sitara AM5729 SoC. Yet unlike previous AM57x SoCs, such as the AM5728 that powered the BeagleBoard-X15, the AM5729 includes four powerhouse embedded-vision-engine (EVE) cores with AI capabilities.
GPUs/Graphics: CUDA 10.0, AMDGPU FreeSync and Lima DRM Driver
Android Leftovers
B0r0nt0K Ransomware Threatens Linux Servers
A new cryptovirus called "B0r0nt0K" has been putting Linux and possibly Windows Web servers at risk of encrypting all of the infected domain's files. The new ransomware threat and the ransom of 20 bitcoins (about US$75,000) first came to light last week, based on a post on Bleeping Computer's user forum. A client's website had all its files encrypted and renamed with the .rontok extension appended to them, the forum user indicated. The website was running on Ubuntu 16.04.
