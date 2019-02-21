Audiocasts: Full Circle Weekly News, FLOSS Weekly, GeekRant and LINUX Unplugged
-
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #123
-
FLOSS Weekly 519: Aion
Matthew Spoke is the founder of Aion, a world-leading blockchain protocol designed to solve the most prevalent challenges limiting blockchains mainstream adoption: scalability, interoperability and governance. Matt serves as CEO of the Aion Foundation. Prior to his current role, Matt founded Deloitte's first blockchain team, Rubix. Matt is an active and founding board member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance and a founding director of the Blockchain Technology Coalition of Canada.
-
GeekRant #350 - Milestones, Monuments and Merriment
The guys talks about the importance of breaking long-term goals into short-term milestones, celebrating big victories, and having fun along your financial journey.
-
Proper Pi Pedigree | LINUX Unplugged 290
We head to the Raspberry Pi corner and pick the very best open source home automation system.
Plus some great news for Gnome users, OBS studio has a new funding model, and a nostalgic chat with our study buddy Kenny.
Special Guests: Alex Kretzschmar, Brent Gervais, and Martin Wimpress.
-
BeagleBone AI SBC features dual -A15 SoC with “EVE” AI cores
BeagleBoard.org unveiled a “BeagleBone AI” SBC with a dual Cortex-A15 TI AM5729 SoC that offers AI support via dual C66x DSPs and 4x EVE cores. The SBC has 1GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, WiFi, and GbE. When Texas Instruments announced its quad-core, Cortex-A53 AM65x SoC late last year, we wondered if it might power the long-awaited successor to the BeagleBone Black. We were wrong: longtime TI-linked open source community BeagleBoard.org has announced a BeagleBone AI SBC that instead uses a new dual Cortex-A15 Sitara AM5729 SoC. Yet unlike previous AM57x SoCs, such as the AM5728 that powered the BeagleBoard-X15, the AM5729 includes four powerhouse embedded-vision-engine (EVE) cores with AI capabilities.
GPUs/Graphics: CUDA 10.0, AMDGPU FreeSync and Lima DRM Driver
Android Leftovers
B0r0nt0K Ransomware Threatens Linux Servers
A new cryptovirus called "B0r0nt0K" has been putting Linux and possibly Windows Web servers at risk of encrypting all of the infected domain's files. The new ransomware threat and the ransom of 20 bitcoins (about US$75,000) first came to light last week, based on a post on Bleeping Computer's user forum. A client's website had all its files encrypted and renamed with the .rontok extension appended to them, the forum user indicated. The website was running on Ubuntu 16.04.
