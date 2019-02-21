8 Best Free Linux Clocks
One of the strengths of Linux is the vast number of small, niche utilities that are made available under an open source license.
One of the most basic utilities supplied with any operating system is a clock utility. The clock typically resides in the taskbar /menubar, showing the current system time. Nothing very exciting there.
However, the clocks featured in this article are more sophisticated than the basic tray clock. In this article we pick the finest analog clock, timezone clocks, and alarm clocks that are available for Linux. They are all small, well-crafted, unobtrusive utilities that are released under an open source license, and add the perfect finishing touch to a well designed desktop environment.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 8 high quality Linux clock utilities. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wants more functionality offered by the standard clock featured in desktop environments.
