Release notes for the Genode OS Framework 19.02
In our road map for 2019, we stated our goal to make Genode more relevant and appealing for a broader community. The current release takes a big leap towards that goal: It opens up Sculpt OS for 3rd-party software providers, introduces a federated blogging platform about Genode-related topics, and makes the world's most popular programming language (Java) available to Genode users.
With the 4th stage of the evolution of Sculpt OS - themed as "community experience" (CE) - Genode's custom general-purpose OS introduces a novel and simple way for users to discover software, and for software providers to announce software. There is no middle man like an app store or a distribution! We hope that this federated model of software provisioning and deployment will have a vitalizing effect on the community around Genode. On a practical level, the interactivity of the new version is a playful and fun experience. Section Sculpt OS as a community experience (CE) gives a rough overview about Sculpt CE. A ready-to-use disk image will be released mid of March.
Also: Genode OS 19.02 Released With Sculpt OS Improvements, Java Availability
