System76 Launches Refreshed Oryx Pro Linux Laptop with RTX GPUs, Bigger Displays
As we reported earlier this week, the Oryx Pro laptop has been refreshed with newer graphics and upgraded components. Following on the footsteps of the recently refreshed "Darter Pro" and "Serval WS" Linux laptops from System76, the Oryx Pro now features Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs, 8th Gen Intel CPUs, larger screens, better speakers, as well as more memory and storage.
Best of all, the new Oryx Pro models come with Nvidia Optimus support to make it easier for users to switch between the dedicated Nvidia graphics card and the integrated Intel GPU, thus also optimizing the performance of the laptop and the battery life, and are still available in a super thin aluminum alloy design.
LibreOffice 6.2 – de oppresso liber officium
If we look at LibreOffice in isolation, and ignore the Microsoft side of the story, it’s a pretty solid suite, with lots of great things. It’s also free, and that’s not a negligible element. But then, there are also things that need to be improved and fixed – and fast. I believe that momentum is slowly ebbing across the entire open-source space, especially products that have a strong Linux presence. It could be the usual wear-‘n’-tear, it could be some sort of inspirational crisis, or just the harsh reality of things in early 2019. While LibreOffice is making progress, it’s not doing that fast enough. Now, cue competition, and things are ever worse. LibreOffice needs a more consistent UI, with fewer but better designed layouts that will always render nicely, without having to worry about fonts or DPI or anything of that sort. The editing of images and charts is slow and inefficient. The styles can be streamlined a whole order of magnitude. Finally, we do have to contend with Microsoft Office and the file format compatibility. This remains a big issue. Unless LibreOffice users can create files and send them knowing those files will open correctly on other people’s machines, it will always remains an underdog. And at some point, the hope will fade. Let’s all hope that LibreOffice can sustain its energy to become more than a pro-am experiment. In a way, your freedom depends on it. After all, if you ain’t first, you’re last.
