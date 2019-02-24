Security: Lessons of a Power Station, Red Hat's Product Security Risk Report and Latest Available Updates
-
Disbanding of this committee has left Guyana vulnerable to cyber attacks
‘The perpetrators of this act requested a ransom of bitcoins (digital money) to remove all encryptions from within the network. GPL has not heeded to, and will not heed to, any such ransom.’
-
Power company still recovering from system hack
“We were hacked recently and some of our systems are still down and we are working on it,” Sears-Murray told Stabroek News yesterday.
-
Public Utilities Commission prepared to intervene on behalf of this GPL customer
I write with reference to a letter in the Stabroek News edition of Tuesday, 5th February 2019 captioned, `Power bill skyrocketed with new meter, GPL not providing any answers’, which stated that GPL’s newly installed meter is not producing accurate readings of electricity consumption.
-
A year in review: 2018 Product Security Risk Report
Each year, Red Hat Product Security reflects back and reviews the vulnerabilities that impacted our products. We’ve shared the results of this analysis in our annual Red Hat Product Security Risk report.
Looking back, 2018 was a busy year in the field of incident response and vulnerability management. Many high-profile issues were discovered that had broad-reaching impacts to operations in all sectors, from traditional data-centers all the way out to the edges of the cloud. Customers potentially affected by issues with kernels, Kubernetes and others looked to Red Hat to help understand the potential to impact their operations.
-
Security updates for Thursday
-
LibreOffice 6.2 – de oppresso liber officium
