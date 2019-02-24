Games: Armello, Void Mine, Forgiveness, DiRT 4
Armello, the really fun fairy-tale digital board game had a huge upgrade
Armello is a digital board game from League of Geeks with a grim setting that's really damn fun to play and this latest update is a pretty big one.
Firstly, for those who play it online you can rejoice at the fact that it finally has an option to reconnect if you're connection decides to die on you for a moment. Crazy it didn't have it until now but there you are.
The narrative action adventure 'Void Mine' comes to Linux next month
Void Mine could be one to watch, a zero-gravity narrative action adventure that has you explore a space mining station.
It popped up on Steam recently and the developer has now fully confirmed Linux support so we're good to go. The trailer (shown below) doesn't really show much but it looks like it has a good atmosphere.
Escape room style puzzler with a seven deadly sin theme 'Forgiveness' is out now
For those who love a good puzzle while also don't mind having their brain messed with, Forgiveness is out now and it's pretty good.
Feral Interactive confirm DiRT 4 for Linux due "in the next couple of months"
The first Linux port from Feral Interactive this year will be DiRT 4, the 2017 racing game from Codemasters.
This isn't a surprise of course, as Feral Interactive already confirmed DiRT 4 for Linux back in December last year.
