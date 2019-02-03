Language Selection

Programming: Debian Free Software Activities, Python Bug Fixing Tools Essential For Developers and More

Friday 1st of March 2019
Development
Debian
Geniatech posts specs for five Rockchip SBCs including an RK3399Pro model

Geniatech’s Developer Board 9 (DB9) runs an older Android 5.1 build compared to the larger, more feature-rich DB3399 and DB3399 Pro. Unlike those boards, the DB9 page also notes Linux support. Read more

KDE Connect and Krita Pursue Google Summer of Code (GSoC) Coders

  • Google Summer of Code with KDE Connect
    KDE is happy to announce that we will be part of Google Summer of Code 2019. GSoC is a program where students recieve stipends to work on free software for 3 months. Getting paid for open source work, that’s the dream, right? KDE Connect is participating with 3 interesting projects that also involve other areas of KDE
  • [Krita] Google Summer of Code 2019: Call for Coders!
    Every summer Google puts on a program that helps university developers get involved with the open source community. This is known as Google Summer of Code (GSoC). Krita has always participated in GSoC through the KDE community, and plans to do it again in 2019! If you, or someone you know, is in university and wants to work on Krita, you have come to the right place.

Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS released

The Ubuntu team is happy to announce the release of Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS (Long-Term Support) for its Desktop and Server products, as well as other flavours of Ubuntu with long-term support. Unlike previous point releases, 16.04.6 is a security-targeted release for the purpose of providing updated installation media which protects new installations from the recently discovered APT vulnerability (USN-3863-1). Many other security updates for additional high-impact bugs are also included, with a focus on maintaining stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Kubuntu 16.04.6 LTS, Xubuntu 16.04.6 LTS, Mythbuntu 16.04.6 LTS, Lubuntu 16.04.6 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 16.04.6 LTS and Ubuntu MATE 16.04.6 LTS are also now available. Read more Also: Ubuntu 16.04.6 LTS Released With APT Vulnerability Fix, Other Security Updates Included

LibreOffice 6.2 – de oppresso liber officium

If we look at LibreOffice in isolation, and ignore the Microsoft side of the story, it’s a pretty solid suite, with lots of great things. It’s also free, and that’s not a negligible element. But then, there are also things that need to be improved and fixed – and fast. I believe that momentum is slowly ebbing across the entire open-source space, especially products that have a strong Linux presence. It could be the usual wear-‘n’-tear, it could be some sort of inspirational crisis, or just the harsh reality of things in early 2019. While LibreOffice is making progress, it’s not doing that fast enough. Now, cue competition, and things are ever worse. LibreOffice needs a more consistent UI, with fewer but better designed layouts that will always render nicely, without having to worry about fonts or DPI or anything of that sort. The editing of images and charts is slow and inefficient. The styles can be streamlined a whole order of magnitude. Finally, we do have to contend with Microsoft Office and the file format compatibility. This remains a big issue. Unless LibreOffice users can create files and send them knowing those files will open correctly on other people’s machines, it will always remains an underdog. And at some point, the hope will fade. Let’s all hope that LibreOffice can sustain its energy to become more than a pro-am experiment. In a way, your freedom depends on it. After all, if you ain’t first, you’re last. Read more

