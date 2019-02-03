Canonical adds containerd to Ubuntu Kubernetes
Canonical today announced support for containerd in its 1.14 releases of Charmed Kubernetes and Microk8s, improving security and robustness.
“Containerd has become the industry-standard container runtime focused on simplicity, robustness and portability.” said Carmine Rimi, product manager for Kubernetes at Canonical. “Enabling Kubernetes to drive containerd directly reduces the number of moving parts, reduces latency in pod startup times, and improves CPU and memory usage on every node in the cluster.”
Also: Canonical Improves Security and Robustness of Ubuntu Kubernetes with Containerd
