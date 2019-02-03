Language Selection

Canonical adds containerd to Ubuntu Kubernetes

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 1st of March 2019 05:47:33 AM Filed under
Ubuntu

Canonical today announced support for containerd in its 1.14 releases of Charmed Kubernetes and Microk8s, improving security and robustness.

“Containerd has become the industry-standard container runtime focused on simplicity, robustness and portability.” said Carmine Rimi, product manager for Kubernetes at Canonical. “Enabling Kubernetes to drive containerd directly reduces the number of moving parts, reduces latency in pod startup times, and improves CPU and memory usage on every node in the cluster.”

Red Hat: OperatorHub.io, OpenShift, CVE-2019-5736, Openwashing, Testing Flicker Free Boot on Fedora 29 and Bodhi 3.13.3

  • Introducing OperatorHub.io: The place for finding Kubernetes-native services
    Today Red Hat is launching OperatorHub.io in collaboration with AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft. OperatorHub.io is designed to be the public registry for finding Kubernetes Operator backed services. Introduced by CoreOS in 2016, and now championed by Red Hat and a large portion of the Kubernetes community, the Operator pattern enables a fundamentally new way to automate infrastructure and application management tasks using Kubernetes as the automation engine. With Operators, developers and Kubernetes administrators can gain the automation advantages of public cloud-like services, including provisioning, scaling, and backup/restore, while enabling the portability of the services across Kubernetes environments regardless of the underlying infrastructure. As the Operator concept has experienced growing interest across upstream communities and software providers, the number of Operators available has increased. However, it remains challenging for developers and Kubernetes administrators to find available Operators, including those that meet their quality standards. With the introduction of OperatorHub.io, we are helping to address this challenge by introducing a common registry to publish and find available Operators. At OperatorHub.io, developers and Kubernetes administrators can find curated Operator-backed services for a base level of documentation, active communities or vendor-backing to show maintenance commitments, basic testing, and packaging for optimized life-cycle management on Kubernetes.
  • Getting started with the Couchbase Autonomous Operator in Red Hat OpenShift 3.11
  • Latest container exploit (runc) can be blocked by SELinux
    A flaw in runc (CVE-2019-5736), announced last week, allows container processes to "escape" their containment and execute programs on the host operating system. The good news is that well-configured SELinux can stop it.
  • Open Outlook: Open culture [Ed: More of Red Hat's typical openwashing]
  • Testing Flicker Free Boot on Fedora 29
    For those of you who want to give the new Flicker Free Boot enhancements for Fedora 30 a try on Fedora 29, this is possible now since the latest F29 bugfix update for plymouth also includes the new theme used in Fedora 30.
  • Bodhi 3.13.3 released

Android Leftovers

Geniatech posts specs for five Rockchip SBCs including an RK3399Pro model

Geniatech’s Developer Board 9 (DB9) runs an older Android 5.1 build compared to the larger, more feature-rich DB3399 and DB3399 Pro. Unlike those boards, the DB9 page also notes Linux support. Read more

KDE Connect and Krita Pursue Google Summer of Code (GSoC) Coders

  • Google Summer of Code with KDE Connect
    KDE is happy to announce that we will be part of Google Summer of Code 2019. GSoC is a program where students recieve stipends to work on free software for 3 months. Getting paid for open source work, that’s the dream, right? KDE Connect is participating with 3 interesting projects that also involve other areas of KDE
  • [Krita] Google Summer of Code 2019: Call for Coders!
    Every summer Google puts on a program that helps university developers get involved with the open source community. This is known as Google Summer of Code (GSoC). Krita has always participated in GSoC through the KDE community, and plans to do it again in 2019! If you, or someone you know, is in university and wants to work on Krita, you have come to the right place.

