7 fresh Chromebook features to keep an eye on

Friday 1st of March 2019 11:49:55 AM
GNU
Linux
Google

Speaking of apps, Linux apps on Chromebooks still feel like a bit of a tacked-on addition — a useful way to expand what your Chromebook can do, to be sure, but also more of an awkward appendage than a true native part of the operating system. Google's got several fixes in the works that should help with this and make Linux apps seem more at home in the Chrome OS environment.

First, it'll soon be easier to access files while using a Linux app on your Chromebook. Right now, Linux apps are able to access only a specific area of your device's storage that's designated explicitly for Linux app use. That's part of how Google maintains Chrome OS's unusual security setup and keeps the main operating system isolated from these potentially compromising local programs, but it also makes it pretty tricky to open files or find what you need while using a Linux app — since you basically have to copy or move things around manually ahead of time in order to do that.

Soon, you'll be able to easily share entire folders with the Linux part of your system — possibly as early as the Chrome OS 73 release, which is slated to arrive in mid-March.

Beyond that, engineers are working on a way to let Linux apps access your Google Drive storage, your Android-app-related files, and also files from a USB storage device, should you be so inspired. All of that could also show up broadly as soon as the Chrome OS 73 release, in a matter of weeks.

And finally, in Chrome OS 74, in late April, we could see the long-awaited addition of audio playback support for Linux apps — which would open the door to a level of advanced audio editing work not currently possible on Chromebooks.

The policy is, once a first pacman -Syu becomes a major update, it is time for a new ISO so new users are not faced with a difficult first update. Major updates included a move to Python 3.7 (3.7.2), Readline 8.0.0, Glib2 2.58.3, Qt 5.12.1, PHP 7.2 besides the usual full Frameworks, Plasma & KDE Applications replacements, so most systems will see 70-80% of their install replaced by new packages so a new ISO is more than due. Plasma 5.15 is included in this ISO. Highlights of this version include changes to the configuration interfaces, including more options for complex network configurations, integration with third-party technologies like GTK, Wayland now supports virtual desktops, and Firefox 64 can now optionally use native KDE open/save dialogs. Read more

Programming: Rust 1.33.0 and Python Posts

  • Announcing Rust 1.33.0
    The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.33.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
  • Rust 1.33 Released With Pinning, Library Stabilizations
    Golang 1.12 was released earlier this week while in the modern programming language spotlight today is the release of Rust 1.33.
  • Python Plotly Tutorial
    Plotly is an analytics company known for developing real-time analytics, statistics and graphing tools for web-based application and standalone Python scripts. In this lesson, we will look at basic examples with Plotly and build up simple and intuitive time-series data graphs which will be 100% interactive in nature and yet easy to design. These graphs can be used in presentations as they are fully interactive and ready to play with.
  • Teaching Python in Middle School
  • Doubly Linked List with Python Examples
  • self.liberate() – Writing a game in Python for Android was a liberating experience
    This is what happened to me and I guess you could call it “Programmer Burnout”. Although I prefer different kinds of burnouts. The feeling really sucks, because you like your job and enjoy making stuff. In the end, that is why you are doing it in the first place. Now to draw a nice parallel, I like cars almost as much I love computers. And car people always talk about tinkering and modifying and testing and doing all sorts of weird stuff to their cars during the weekends. I couldn’t remember when was the last time I just tinkered with anything software related on a weekend or whenever.

