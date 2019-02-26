FOSS in Networking
-
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) announced on Monday that it has fired up a test bed for cloud-native network functions (CNFs).
CNCF is teaming up with the Linux Foundation's LF Networking (LFN) open source group on the CNF Testbed. At this week's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, CNCF is demonstrating the same networking code running as virtual network functions (VNFs) on OpenStack and as CNFs on Kubernetes to showcase the performance improvements from avoiding virtualization overhead.
-
Polaris Networks, a leading provider of wireless test and measurement products, will provide LTE test tools for the recently announced Open Mobile Evolved Core (OMEC) project. OMEC is a full-featured, scalable, high performance, open-source EPC sponsored by the Open Networking Foundation (ONF).
-
Sterlite Tech will be contributing to the O-RAN Alliance, a global carrier-led consortium that promotes software-based, extensible Radio Access Network (RAN).
-
It’s maybe no surprise then that this year, the Linux Foundation (LF) has its own booth at MWC. It’s not massive, but it’s big enough to have its own meeting space. The booth is shared by the three LF projects: the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Hyperleger and Linux Foundation Networking, the home of many of the foundational projects like ONAP and the Open Platform for NFV (OPNFV) that power many a modern network. And with the advent of 5G, there’s a lot of new market share to grab here.
-
Telefonica and Telenor have conducted a joint demonstration of 5G network slicing using Open Source Mano (OSM) at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The test showed how slices with different characteristics can be created on demand across different domains in the mobile network including radio, core and transport, and how these slices are centrally managed afterwards from the OSM platform. The partners used the capabilities of OSM Release Five to automate the deployment and operation of network services and network slices on demand based on replaceable components.
-
Contrail, Juniper’s SDN portfolio, is the vendor’s edge play. The software portfolio that spans the enterprise data center (Contrail Enterprise Multicloud), the wide-area network (Contrail SD-WAN), the telco cloud (Contrail Cloud), and the edge — base stations, hub sites, and switching sites (Contrail Edge Cloud). It also has an open source version called Tungsten Fabric.
-
Cloudify announced Cloudify Spire, an open source orchestration platform designed to connect and control distributed networks, devices, and applications all the way to the edge. The company is demonstrating Spire at MWC Barcelona 2019.
Which Raspberry Pi should you choose?
This is the first article in a 14-day series on getting started with the Raspberry Pi. Although the series is geared towards people who have never used a Raspberry Pi or Linux or programming, there will definitely be things for more experienced readers—and I encourage those readers to leave comments and tips that build on what I write. If everyone contributes, we can make this series even more useful for beginners, other experienced readers, and even me!
So, you want to give the Raspberry Pi a shot, but you don't know which model to buy. Maybe you want one for your classroom or your kid, but there are so many options, and you aren't sure which one is right for you.
Eclipse Foundation's Report
-
The Eclipse Foundation is working to accelerate the commercial adoption and development of the Internet of Things. Through the Eclipse IoT initiative and Eclipse IoT Working Group, the foundation has been working with industry leaders to provide open-source, modular IoT architecture components.
Since the working group was launched in IoT, the foundation has revealed it has reached milestones of three million lines of code, 41 member companies, 37 IoT projects and 350 contributors.
“It is time to take a look at what Eclipse IoT has to offer as organizations that choose vendor-specific (proprietary) alternatives to get started begin to run into challenges regarding scale, complexity or cost that has them interested in open source alternatives,” 451 Research stated in a recent report. “While it is not necessarily easier to get an IoT project up and running using open source software, the long-term advantages once an IoT system reaches critical scale are clear–more predictable costs and avoidance of vendor lock-in–and they are driving enterprises to investigate open source options.”
-
Google’s Cloud IoT Edge. Amazon’s AWS IoT. Microsoft’s Azure Sphere. Baidu’s OpenEdge. There’s no shortage of platforms and initiatives promising to simplify the management of internet of things (IoT) devices, of which Gartner expects there will be 5 billion by 2020. However, one at the forefront is Eclipse IoT Working Group, a collaboration of vendors working to define a modular IoT deployment architecture. In the roughly eight years since its launch, Bosch, Red Hat, Cloudera, Eurotech, and 41 other companies and 350 contributors have worked diligently to expand its components’ codebase, which in turn has fueled adoption. The Eclipse Foundation — the not-for-profit corporation that acts as a steward of the Eclipse development community — today said that Eclipse IoT has 37 projects. That’s up from three projects in 2011.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
52 min 29 sec ago
1 hour 48 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
5 hours 29 min ago
5 hours 40 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
13 hours 47 min ago
13 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago