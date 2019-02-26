Servers and Hardware: Rakuten/Redhat, SUSE, ARM and Qseven
-
Red Hat Supports Rakuten Mobile Network’s End-to-End Cloud-Native Mobile Network with Open Source Technologies
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that its open source technologies will be used by Rakuten Mobile Network, Inc. in launching its new mobile network, which is planned to be launched in October 2019. The fully virtualized, end-to-end cloud-native network will allow Rakuten Mobile Network to more agilely respond to customer needs and provide differentiated offerings from legacy mobile vendors, as well as better prepare the carrier to meet the forthcoming demands of 5G technologies.
-
ARM and TaiShan and YES Certified, Oh My!
As the earliest Linux OS company to support ARM, SUSE has been working actively with many providers in the ARM ecosystem for years. This new collaboration between SUSE and Huawei is significant because it’s a major milestone that shows our 2 companies are extending the strategic relationship from the x86 field to the ARM space. This makes both companies better positioned to help customers meet future challenges and the diversified computing requirements of this new digital era! Let’s queue the champagne, congratz team and here’s to more successful collaboration I the exciting world of ARM!
-
Arm Sharpens Its Edge With The “Helios” Neoverse E1
For the past decade, we have documented the attempted rise of ARM processors in the datacenter, specifically in general purpose servers.
[...]
We can imagine all kinds of uses and all manner of configurations that the E1 and N1 chips might be put to use in. The question now, as always with the Arm collective, is this: What partners of Arm are going to do what to actually get chips based on this innovative technology to market? Moreover, how much will they be tempted to fuss with it? Hopefully there will be many partners, and less fussing. Time is of the essence.
-
Qseven module provides 2 GHz Atom and extended temp design
Ibase Technology announced a Qseven CPU module, the IBQ800, equipped with Intel Atom x7/x5 processor, up to 8GB DRAM and -40°C to +85°C operating temperature—along with the IP416, a Qseven carrier board.
Ibase Technology has released the IBQ800, a Qseven CPU module based on an Intel Atom x7-2.0GHz E3950 or x5-E3930 1.8GHz processor. The card is designed to operate at extended temperatures ranging from -40°C to +85°C, and is designed for industrial environments and vertical market segments including automation, gaming, ATM, transportation, power utility and digital signage.
-
