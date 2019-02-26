For the past decade, we have documented the attempted rise of ARM processors in the datacenter, specifically in general purpose servers.

[...]

We can imagine all kinds of uses and all manner of configurations that the E1 and N1 chips might be put to use in. The question now, as always with the Arm collective, is this: What partners of Arm are going to do what to actually get chips based on this innovative technology to market? Moreover, how much will they be tempted to fuss with it? Hopefully there will be many partners, and less fussing. Time is of the essence.