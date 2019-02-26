FOSS in Networking
CNCF, LF Networking flip switch on cloud-native test bed
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) announced on Monday that it has fired up a test bed for cloud-native network functions (CNFs).
CNCF is teaming up with the Linux Foundation's LF Networking (LFN) open source group on the CNF Testbed. At this week's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, CNCF is demonstrating the same networking code running as virtual network functions (VNFs) on OpenStack and as CNFs on Kubernetes to showcase the performance improvements from avoiding virtualization overhead.
Polaris Networks to Provide Software Tools to ONF for OMEC Testing
Polaris Networks, a leading provider of wireless test and measurement products, will provide LTE test tools for the recently announced Open Mobile Evolved Core (OMEC) project. OMEC is a full-featured, scalable, high performance, open-source EPC sponsored by the Open Networking Foundation (ONF).
Sterlite Tech to leverage open-source software to build near real-time controllers for 5G
Sterlite Tech will be contributing to the O-RAN Alliance, a global carrier-led consortium that promotes software-based, extensible Radio Access Network (RAN).
Open-source communities fight over telco market
It’s maybe no surprise then that this year, the Linux Foundation (LF) has its own booth at MWC. It’s not massive, but it’s big enough to have its own meeting space. The booth is shared by the three LF projects: the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Hyperleger and Linux Foundation Networking, the home of many of the foundational projects like ONAP and the Open Platform for NFV (OPNFV) that power many a modern network. And with the advent of 5G, there’s a lot of new market share to grab here.
Edgecore Networks Announces General Availability of Cassini Open Packet Transponder [Ed: The term "open networking" is supposed to sound like open source, but it is not. Just more openwashing -- this time by Edgecore.]
Making the connection: 5G and open source [Ed: 5G is proprietary and dangerous for a lot of reasons.]
5G Americas White Paper Highlights Gap Between Telco and Open Source
Telefonica, Telenor showcase network slicing with Open Source Mano at MWC
Telefonica and Telenor have conducted a joint demonstration of 5G network slicing using Open Source Mano (OSM) at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The test showed how slices with different characteristics can be created on demand across different domains in the mobile network including radio, core and transport, and how these slices are centrally managed afterwards from the OSM platform. The partners used the capabilities of OSM Release Five to automate the deployment and operation of network services and network slices on demand based on replaceable components.
Telecom Infra Project Launches Open RAN 5G NR Project Group Led by Sprint and Vodafone
Juniper CTO Says Edge Is Key to Monetizing 5G, and Telcos Have ‘Beach-Front Property’
Contrail, Juniper’s SDN portfolio, is the vendor’s edge play. The software portfolio that spans the enterprise data center (Contrail Enterprise Multicloud), the wide-area network (Contrail SD-WAN), the telco cloud (Contrail Cloud), and the edge — base stations, hub sites, and switching sites (Contrail Edge Cloud). It also has an open source version called Tungsten Fabric.
Cloudify releases Cloudify Spire open source orchestration platform
Cloudify announced Cloudify Spire, an open source orchestration platform designed to connect and control distributed networks, devices, and applications all the way to the edge. The company is demonstrating Spire at MWC Barcelona 2019.
Cloudify Launches Spire for Orchestration From Core to Edge
Netgate® Introduces TNSR™ Business Subscription For Appliances, VMs, and Cloud
