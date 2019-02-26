Language Selection

Software: Yarock, Proxmox VE, Wireshark, HandBrake, Mozilla Firefox, and GPT-2

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 1st of March 2019 04:52:03 PM Filed under
Software
Moz/FF
  • Yarock – excellent Qt music player with browsing based on cover art

    Yarock is billed as “a modern looking music player, packed with features, that doesn’t depend on any specific desktop environment”.

    Yarock is designed to provide an easy and pretty music browser based on cover art. Yarock is easy to build with a minimal set of dependencies, and offers the choice of different audio backends (Phonon, vlc, and mpv).

  • Proxmox VE Virtualization Software

    Proxmox may not be familiar to many outside of central Europe. But it is gaining traction due to its smart combination of open-source KVM-based virtualization, software defined storage and containers.

    Potential buyers need to decide: are we focusing on open source virtualization? If so, Proxmox is a suitable choice, for the company is focused in this area. As such, it is suitable for enterprise buyers or SMB on a budget, as long as that SMB has some open source experts in-house.

  • Wireshark 3 Released with New Npcap Windows Packet Capturing Driver
  • HandBrake 1.2.2

    HandBrake is an open-source, GPL-licensed, multiplatform, multithreaded video transcoder, available for MacOS X, Linux and Windows. Handbrake can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or BluRay sources that do not contain any kind of copy protection.

  • Mozilla Firefox 65.0.2 Released for Linux, Windows, and macOS

    Mozilla Firefox has recently received a new update on all supported desktop platforms, as the parent company makes another step towards the next major browser release.
    Firefox 65.0.2 is thus available for download on Windows, Linux, and macOS, but the ones getting more love this time are those running Microsoft’s operating system.

    While users on all these platforms should install the new Firefox build as soon as possible, version 65.0.2 resolves a geolocation issue on Windows, as per the official changelog.

  • Implications of Rewriting a Browser Component in Rust

    The style component is the part of a browser that applies CSS rules to a page. This is a top-down process on the DOM tree: given the parent style, the styles of children can be calculated independently—a perfect use-case for parallel computation. By 2017, Mozilla had made two previous attempts to parallelize the style system using C++. Both had failed.

    Quantum CSS resulted from a need to improve page performance. Improving security is a happy byproduct.

  • How To Train Open Source Artificial Neural Network GPT-2 To Do Your Language Homework For You

    Clever boy Donny Ferguson took advantage of the GPT-2 artificial neural network model to do the homework for him. Tasked with describing the reasons for the Civil War in the US, all he had to do was give “Geeppy” the prompt and let it give it a few tries.

»

