Eclipse Foundation's Report Eclipse Foundation reveals significant strides with IoT The Eclipse Foundation is working to accelerate the commercial adoption and development of the Internet of Things. Through the Eclipse IoT initiative and Eclipse IoT Working Group, the foundation has been working with industry leaders to provide open-source, modular IoT architecture components. Since the working group was launched in IoT, the foundation has revealed it has reached milestones of three million lines of code, 41 member companies, 37 IoT projects and 350 contributors. “It is time to take a look at what Eclipse IoT has to offer as organizations that choose vendor-specific (proprietary) alternatives to get started begin to run into challenges regarding scale, complexity or cost that has them interested in open source alternatives,” 451 Research stated in a recent report. “While it is not necessarily easier to get an IoT project up and running using open source software, the long-term advantages once an IoT system reaches critical scale are clear–more predictable costs and avoidance of vendor lock-in–and they are driving enterprises to investigate open source options.”

Eclipse IoT Reaches New Milestones in Open Source IoT Leadership

Eclipse IoT has over 350 contributors working on 37 projects Google’s Cloud IoT Edge. Amazon’s AWS IoT. Microsoft’s Azure Sphere. Baidu’s OpenEdge. There’s no shortage of platforms and initiatives promising to simplify the management of internet of things (IoT) devices, of which Gartner expects there will be 5 billion by 2020. However, one at the forefront is Eclipse IoT Working Group, a collaboration of vendors working to define a modular IoT deployment architecture. In the roughly eight years since its launch, Bosch, Red Hat, Cloudera, Eurotech, and 41 other companies and 350 contributors have worked diligently to expand its components’ codebase, which in turn has fueled adoption. The Eclipse Foundation — the not-for-profit corporation that acts as a steward of the Eclipse development community — today said that Eclipse IoT has 37 projects. That’s up from three projects in 2011.