Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

RadeonSI Driver and Node.js for Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 1st of March 2019 05:26:46 PM Filed under
Development
  • RadeonSI Driver Adding Displayable DCC For Raven Ridge

    Delta Color Compression (DCC) support for scan-out surfaces will soon be supported by AMD Raven Ridge hardware in conjunction with the latest AMDGPU Linux kernel code and the RadeonSI OpenGL driver.

    The open-source AMD Linux driver stack hasn't supported Delta Color Compression for scan-out surfaces on Raven Ridge, but this feature is being addressed by AMD's Marek Olšák for this feature to help conserve memory bandwidth and in turn enhance performance. Up to now the DCC support hasn't supported the surfaces being scanned out to the display.

  • Node.js for Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes wins a Devie award

    For the past year and a half or so, Red Hat Middleware has provided a supported Node.js runtime on OpenShift as part of Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes (RHOAR). Our goal has been to provide rapid releases within a week or two of the upstream Node.js core project, booster applications to get developers up and running quickly, and, of course, provide world-class service and support for customers.

    This past week at the DeveloperWeek 2019 conference in San Francisco, that focus and dedication paid off as Red Hat was awarded a “Devie” award in the category of “Code Frameworks and Libraries.” I couldn’t have been more thrilled to accept the award on behalf of our team.

»

More in Tux Machines

10 Operating Systems You Can Run on Raspberry Pi in 2019

We haven’t covered any major thing on the Raspberry Pi since our article on the 8 New Raspbian Features to Start Using on Your Raspberry Pi close to a year ago. No one needs to state how successful the Raspberry Pi has been since its inception till date, thus, the factor behind this article. Today, we bring you a list of the best Linux distributions you can run on the Raspberry Pi perfectly. But before we delve into that list, let me brief you on NOOBS. Read more

Software: Yarock, Proxmox VE, Wireshark, HandBrake, Mozilla Firefox, and GPT-2

  • Yarock – excellent Qt music player with browsing based on cover art
    Yarock is billed as “a modern looking music player, packed with features, that doesn’t depend on any specific desktop environment”. Yarock is designed to provide an easy and pretty music browser based on cover art. Yarock is easy to build with a minimal set of dependencies, and offers the choice of different audio backends (Phonon, vlc, and mpv).
  • Proxmox VE Virtualization Software
    Proxmox may not be familiar to many outside of central Europe. But it is gaining traction due to its smart combination of open-source KVM-based virtualization, software defined storage and containers. Potential buyers need to decide: are we focusing on open source virtualization? If so, Proxmox is a suitable choice, for the company is focused in this area. As such, it is suitable for enterprise buyers or SMB on a budget, as long as that SMB has some open source experts in-house.
  • Wireshark 3 Released with New Npcap Windows Packet Capturing Driver
  • HandBrake 1.2.2
    HandBrake is an open-source, GPL-licensed, multiplatform, multithreaded video transcoder, available for MacOS X, Linux and Windows. Handbrake can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or BluRay sources that do not contain any kind of copy protection.
  • Mozilla Firefox 65.0.2 Released for Linux, Windows, and macOS
    Mozilla Firefox has recently received a new update on all supported desktop platforms, as the parent company makes another step towards the next major browser release. Firefox 65.0.2 is thus available for download on Windows, Linux, and macOS, but the ones getting more love this time are those running Microsoft’s operating system. While users on all these platforms should install the new Firefox build as soon as possible, version 65.0.2 resolves a geolocation issue on Windows, as per the official changelog.
  • Implications of Rewriting a Browser Component in Rust
    The style component is the part of a browser that applies CSS rules to a page. This is a top-down process on the DOM tree: given the parent style, the styles of children can be calculated independently—a perfect use-case for parallel computation. By 2017, Mozilla had made two previous attempts to parallelize the style system using C++. Both had failed. Quantum CSS resulted from a need to improve page performance. Improving security is a happy byproduct.
  • How To Train Open Source Artificial Neural Network GPT-2 To Do Your Language Homework For You
    Clever boy Donny Ferguson took advantage of the GPT-2 artificial neural network model to do the homework for him. Tasked with describing the reasons for the Civil War in the US, all he had to do was give “Geeppy” the prompt and let it give it a few tries.

Fedora 30 supplemental wallpapers

Each release, the Fedora Design team works with the community on a set of 16 additional wallpapers. Users can install and use these to supplement the standard wallpaper. The Fedora Design team encourages submissions from the whole community. Contributors then use the Nuancier app to vote on the top 16 to include. Read more Also: Updated packages of varnish-4.1.11 with matching vmods, for el6 and el7

FOSS in Networking

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6