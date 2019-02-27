Delta Color Compression (DCC) support for scan-out surfaces will soon be supported by AMD Raven Ridge hardware in conjunction with the latest AMDGPU Linux kernel code and the RadeonSI OpenGL driver.

The open-source AMD Linux driver stack hasn't supported Delta Color Compression for scan-out surfaces on Raven Ridge, but this feature is being addressed by AMD's Marek Olšák for this feature to help conserve memory bandwidth and in turn enhance performance. Up to now the DCC support hasn't supported the surfaces being scanned out to the display.