OSS Leftovers What's happening in the OpenStack community? Since 2010, the OpenStack community has been building open source software to run cloud computing infrastructure. Initially, the focus was public and private clouds, but open infrastructure has been pulled into many new important use cases like telecoms, 5G, and manufacturing IoT. As OpenStack software matured and grew in scope to support new technologies like bare metal provisioning and container infrastructure, the community widened its thinking to embrace users who deploy and run the software in addition to the developers who build the software. Questions like, "What problems are users trying to solve?" "Which technologies are users trying to integrate?" and "What are the gaps?" began to drive the community's thinking and decision making. In response to those questions, the OSF reorganized its approach and created a new "open infrastructure" framework focused on use cases, including edge, container infrastructure, CI/CD, and private and hybrid cloud. And, for the first time, the OSF is hosting open source projects outside of the OpenStack project.

Social Network for Journalists Launches on Open-Source Platform Masthead is powered by Mastodon, a free, open-source, decentralized and federated social media platform created by German college student Eugen Rochko in 2016. Funded by grants and donations, Mastodon now powers dozens of online communities with more than two million total users around the globe.

Apache Arrow: The little data accelerator that could A few years back, we noted the emergence of Apache Arrow; what piqued our attention was that the backers consisted of "a who's who list" of over 20 committers from the likes of Cloudera, MapR, Hortonworks, Salesforce.com, DataStax, Twitter, AWS, and Dremio. As we characterized it then, Arrow was about big data, almost literally, lining its duck up in a… column. Arrow is a standard columnar format for persisting data efficiently in memory. You'd think that in-memory compute would simply brute force performance, which was one of the original draws of Spark. But memory isn't just a fast black box. There's a trick to loading data so it can be read efficiently; that's why developers often ran out of memory. [...] Given the wide support, the Apache project page listing a sampling of products and projects using Arrow is a bit underwhelming, as few of them are household names. Examples include Fletcher, a framework for converting an Arrow schema to work with FPGAs; Graphistry, a visual investigation platform used for security, anti-fraud, and related investigations; and Ray, a high-performance distributed execution framework designed for machine learning and AI applications. But where there's smoke, there's fire; download rates from the project portal are averaging about 1 million monthly. The community remains active; over the past year nearly 300 individuals have submitted more than 3000 contributions. So where is Arrow pointing from here? The most exciting project involves its role as the foundation for cuDF, the DataFrame foundation library for RAPIDS that is built around Arrow. There is Gandiva, the emerging SQL execution kernel for Arrow developed by Dremio that is based on the LLVM open source compiler. Another initiative is around transport so data marshaled on one Arrow node can be efficiently replicated or moved to another.

Want to Start a Collaborative Journalism Project? We’re Building Tools to Help. We’ll be sharing some of the software we built, and the lessons we learned, while creating our Documenting Hate project, which tracks hate crimes and bias-motivated harassment in the U.S. The idea to launch Documenting Hate came shortly after Election Day 2016, in response to a widely reported uptick in hate incidents. Because data collection on hate crimes and incidents is so inadequate, we decided to ask people across the country to tell us their stories about experiencing or witnessing them. Thousands of people responded. To cover as many of their stories as we could, we organized a collaborative effort with local and national newsrooms, which eventually included more than 160 of them. We’ll be building out and open-sourcing the tools we created to do Documenting Hate, as well as our Electionland project, and writing a detailed how-to guide that will let any newsroom do crowd-powered data investigations on any topic.

Molly de Blanc: Free software activities (February, 2019) First and foremost I worked on planning LibrePlanet, the FSF’s annual conference and member’s meeting. Beyond that, I got to have a month that sounds very exciting. It was, in truth, quite exhausting but still a lot of fun! In spite of some setbacks (see below), things went well overall.

openbsd 6.5-beta has been tagged

Roundcube fr_FEM locale 1.4-rc1 Roundcube 1.4-rc1 was released today and with it, I've released version 1.4-rc1 of my fr_FEM (French gender-neutral) locale.

10 Operating Systems You Can Run on Raspberry Pi in 2019 We haven’t covered any major thing on the Raspberry Pi since our article on the 8 New Raspbian Features to Start Using on Your Raspberry Pi close to a year ago. No one needs to state how successful the Raspberry Pi has been since its inception till date, thus, the factor behind this article. Today, we bring you a list of the best Linux distributions you can run on the Raspberry Pi perfectly. But before we delve into that list, let me brief you on NOOBS.