OSS Leftovers
Since 2010, the OpenStack community has been building open source software to run cloud computing infrastructure. Initially, the focus was public and private clouds, but open infrastructure has been pulled into many new important use cases like telecoms, 5G, and manufacturing IoT.
As OpenStack software matured and grew in scope to support new technologies like bare metal provisioning and container infrastructure, the community widened its thinking to embrace users who deploy and run the software in addition to the developers who build the software. Questions like, "What problems are users trying to solve?" "Which technologies are users trying to integrate?" and "What are the gaps?" began to drive the community's thinking and decision making.
In response to those questions, the OSF reorganized its approach and created a new "open infrastructure" framework focused on use cases, including edge, container infrastructure, CI/CD, and private and hybrid cloud. And, for the first time, the OSF is hosting open source projects outside of the OpenStack project.
Masthead is powered by Mastodon, a free, open-source, decentralized and federated social media platform created by German college student Eugen Rochko in 2016. Funded by grants and donations, Mastodon now powers dozens of online communities with more than two million total users around the globe.
A few years back, we noted the emergence of Apache Arrow; what piqued our attention was that the backers consisted of "a who's who list" of over 20 committers from the likes of Cloudera, MapR, Hortonworks, Salesforce.com, DataStax, Twitter, AWS, and Dremio.
As we characterized it then, Arrow was about big data, almost literally, lining its duck up in a… column. Arrow is a standard columnar format for persisting data efficiently in memory. You'd think that in-memory compute would simply brute force performance, which was one of the original draws of Spark. But memory isn't just a fast black box. There's a trick to loading data so it can be read efficiently; that's why developers often ran out of memory.
Given the wide support, the Apache project page listing a sampling of products and projects using Arrow is a bit underwhelming, as few of them are household names. Examples include Fletcher, a framework for converting an Arrow schema to work with FPGAs; Graphistry, a visual investigation platform used for security, anti-fraud, and related investigations; and Ray, a high-performance distributed execution framework designed for machine learning and AI applications. But where there's smoke, there's fire; download rates from the project portal are averaging about 1 million monthly. The community remains active; over the past year nearly 300 individuals have submitted more than 3000 contributions.
So where is Arrow pointing from here? The most exciting project involves its role as the foundation for cuDF, the DataFrame foundation library for RAPIDS that is built around Arrow. There is Gandiva, the emerging SQL execution kernel for Arrow developed by Dremio that is based on the LLVM open source compiler. Another initiative is around transport so data marshaled on one Arrow node can be efficiently replicated or moved to another.
We’ll be sharing some of the software we built, and the lessons we learned, while creating our Documenting Hate project, which tracks hate crimes and bias-motivated harassment in the U.S.
The idea to launch Documenting Hate came shortly after Election Day 2016, in response to a widely reported uptick in hate incidents. Because data collection on hate crimes and incidents is so inadequate, we decided to ask people across the country to tell us their stories about experiencing or witnessing them. Thousands of people responded. To cover as many of their stories as we could, we organized a collaborative effort with local and national newsrooms, which eventually included more than 160 of them.
We’ll be building out and open-sourcing the tools we created to do Documenting Hate, as well as our Electionland project, and writing a detailed how-to guide that will let any newsroom do crowd-powered data investigations on any topic.
First and foremost I worked on planning LibrePlanet, the FSF’s annual conference and member’s meeting. Beyond that, I got to have a month that sounds very exciting. It was, in truth, quite exhausting but still a lot of fun! In spite of some setbacks (see below), things went well overall.
Why open source may trump inner source for internal collaboration [Ed: Microsoft apologist Mac Asay on Microsoft trying to keep doing proprietary software while openwashing this mess with NSA back doors.)
Roundcube 1.4-rc1 was released today and with it, I've released version 1.4-rc1 of my fr_FEM (French gender-neutral) locale.
10 Operating Systems You Can Run on Raspberry Pi in 2019
We haven’t covered any major thing on the Raspberry Pi since our article on the 8 New Raspbian Features to Start Using on Your Raspberry Pi close to a year ago. No one needs to state how successful the Raspberry Pi has been since its inception till date, thus, the factor behind this article.
Today, we bring you a list of the best Linux distributions you can run on the Raspberry Pi perfectly. But before we delve into that list, let me brief you on NOOBS.
Software: Yarock, Proxmox VE, Wireshark, HandBrake, Mozilla Firefox, and GPT-2
Yarock is billed as “a modern looking music player, packed with features, that doesn’t depend on any specific desktop environment”.
Yarock is designed to provide an easy and pretty music browser based on cover art. Yarock is easy to build with a minimal set of dependencies, and offers the choice of different audio backends (Phonon, vlc, and mpv).
Proxmox may not be familiar to many outside of central Europe. But it is gaining traction due to its smart combination of open-source KVM-based virtualization, software defined storage and containers.
Potential buyers need to decide: are we focusing on open source virtualization? If so, Proxmox is a suitable choice, for the company is focused in this area. As such, it is suitable for enterprise buyers or SMB on a budget, as long as that SMB has some open source experts in-house.
HandBrake is an open-source, GPL-licensed, multiplatform, multithreaded video transcoder, available for MacOS X, Linux and Windows. Handbrake can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or BluRay sources that do not contain any kind of copy protection.
Mozilla Firefox has recently received a new update on all supported desktop platforms, as the parent company makes another step towards the next major browser release.
Firefox 65.0.2 is thus available for download on Windows, Linux, and macOS, but the ones getting more love this time are those running Microsoft’s operating system.
While users on all these platforms should install the new Firefox build as soon as possible, version 65.0.2 resolves a geolocation issue on Windows, as per the official changelog.
The style component is the part of a browser that applies CSS rules to a page. This is a top-down process on the DOM tree: given the parent style, the styles of children can be calculated independently—a perfect use-case for parallel computation. By 2017, Mozilla had made two previous attempts to parallelize the style system using C++. Both had failed.
Quantum CSS resulted from a need to improve page performance. Improving security is a happy byproduct.
Clever boy Donny Ferguson took advantage of the GPT-2 artificial neural network model to do the homework for him. Tasked with describing the reasons for the Civil War in the US, all he had to do was give “Geeppy” the prompt and let it give it a few tries.
Fedora 30 supplemental wallpapers
Each release, the Fedora Design team works with the community on a set of 16 additional wallpapers. Users can install and use these to supplement the standard wallpaper. The Fedora Design team encourages submissions from the whole community. Contributors then use the Nuancier app to vote on the top 16 to include.
Also: Updated packages of varnish-4.1.11 with matching vmods, for el6 and el7
