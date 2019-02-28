Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 1st of March 2019 10:47:18 PM

There were three quality openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshot released this week bringing updates for python-setuptools, Mesa, php, Flatpak and both Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird.

Eleven packages were updated in the latest snapshot of the week. Snapshot 20190226 updated the efivar 37 package, which is a tools and libraries package to work with Extensible Firmware Interface variables; the package add support for Embedded MultiMediaCard devices and for Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) root nodes without a device link in pseudo file system sysfs. The sensors 3.5.0 package add detection of Microchip MCP9808 and Nuvoton NCT6793D, which has yet to appear on the companies website. Bug fixes were made to the xclock 1.0.8, xev 1.2.3 and xfsinfo 1.0.6 packages. The xfsinfo package fixed a bug in 64-bit builds that caused the maximum request size to be incorrectly calculated. Other packages updated in the snapshot were File 5.36, python-idna 2.8 and python-python-dateutil 2.8.0.

A little more than a handful of packages were updated in the 20190225 snapshot. Mozilla Firefox 65.0.1 improved playback of interactive Netflix videos and provided various stability and security fixes. The libyui-qt-pkg 2.45.26 fixed an icon display to a new libyui-qt function. A suggestion by a user at EuroPython 2018 was made in the python-decorator 4.3.2 package and now the path to the decorator module appears in the tracebacks. The caching proxy squid 4.6 is able to detect IPv6 loopback binding errors and fixed OpenSSL builds that define OPENSSL_NO_ENGINE. The sysconfig 0.85.2 package fixed the changes file to mention relevant github pull requests.