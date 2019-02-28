Games: Hearts of Iron IV, ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove and More
Take the fight to the seas as Hearts of Iron IV: Man the Guns is out
The latest expansion for the World War II grand strategy game Hearts of Iron IV is out with Man the Guns. This arrives along side another large patch, as usual for Paradox games they continue updating the game for everyone.
The patch, 1.6 "Ironclad" has quite a number of bug fixes as well as new features. One of the biggest changes is the introduction of Fuel as a required resources for most moving things with engines. Ships and planes can now be trained, naval production went through a revamp, admirals now have personality traits and a whole lot more. You can see the full patch notes here.
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove is out and it has Linux support
I must admit this was quite a surprise! ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove just released and it has Linux support.
After a successful Kickstarter campaign way back in 2015, where HumaNature Studios managed to get over $500K from almost 9K backers, ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove was just released today after originally being due in 2017 but it sadly suffered a delay. Not all delays are bad though of course, as long as the game is good.
Something for the weekend: HITMAN 2’s first mission is now free and works great in Steam Play on Linux
IO Interactive are continuing to improve HITMAN 2 and to let people have a little taste, the first mission is now entirely free.
Thanks to Steam Play, it works really well on Linux. Without spending a penny, there’s hours of fun you can have here. So even if you’re holding out for a port from Feral Interactive again like with the previous game, you don’t even need to break any “no tux no bux” rule here to get a feel for it (not that Feral have even teased a port for this one—sadly). For those wanting to dip their toes in Steam Play, this is a fine choice.
Single-player god game 'Godhood' from Abbey Games is fully funded and heading to Linux
Prepare to flex those godly muscles of yours as Abbey Games (Reus and Renowned Explorers) have managed to get Godhood funded.
Their Kickstarter campaign just recently ended, with that they managed to get just over their goal of €50K from around 1.5K backers so they only really just scraped by with it.
Destiny or Fate, a deck-building roguelike with similarities to Slay the Spire has Linux support
For those already done with Slay the Spire, you might want to take a look at Destiny or Fate. Directly inspired by Slay the Spire, Magic: The Gathering and Hearthstone the inspiration is clear but it does plenty of things differently too.
d9vk, a project based on DXVK for Direct3D 9 over Vulkan
d9vk, from developer Joshua Ashton who works for both CodeWeavers and the game developer Puny Human, is a new personal project aimed at running Direct3D 9 over Vulkan.
If the name isn't familiar, Ashton was also working on the DXUP project which had an aim of getting D3D9 and D3D10 over to D3D11 to use with DXVK. However, when speaking to Ashton earlier, they told me they decided to go with forking DXVK as they wanted to make use of different parts of DXVK that could be reused, rather than reinventing the whole wheel again.
