NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OpenCL Benchmarks, 14-Way NVIDIA/AMD GPU Compute Tests

On Monday we published the initial GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Linux benchmarks focused on gaming but due to having only a limited amount of time with that new Turing GPU at the time, CUDA/OpenCL benchmarks were yet to be completed. Our initial GPU compute tests with that "TU116" graphics card is now complete and we have those Ubuntu Linux benchmark results for sharing.

An effort ongoing for a few years now has been the CONFIG_LOCK_DOWN_KERNEL patches to prevent user-space from being able to modify the kernel image with blocking the ability to load unsigned kernel modules, no writing to /dev/mem, restricting PCI BAR and MSR access, ACPI restrictions, and more. Some Linux distributions are are already carrying this work in some form and enabling it with UEFI SecureBoot, but it hasn't been mainlined although could soon change. Since 2016 these patches have gone through several rounds of improvements for tightening up access to different kernel bits in the name of security. But it's never managed to cross the finish line of being accepted into the mainline kernel even though it's used in different distribution kernels. Well known kernel developer Matthew Garrett at Google is working to carry this code over the finish line. Read more Also: Linux Fix For Issue That Prevented Some MacBook Pros From Booting On Recent Kernels

Android Leftovers

