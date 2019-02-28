Linux Lock-Down Kernel Patches Get Revived, Seeking Mainline Inclusion An effort ongoing for a few years now has been the CONFIG_LOCK_DOWN_KERNEL patches to prevent user-space from being able to modify the kernel image with blocking the ability to load unsigned kernel modules, no writing to /dev/mem, restricting PCI BAR and MSR access, ACPI restrictions, and more. Some Linux distributions are are already carrying this work in some form and enabling it with UEFI SecureBoot, but it hasn't been mainlined although could soon change. Since 2016 these patches have gone through several rounds of improvements for tightening up access to different kernel bits in the name of security. But it's never managed to cross the finish line of being accepted into the mainline kernel even though it's used in different distribution kernels. Well known kernel developer Matthew Garrett at Google is working to carry this code over the finish line. Also: Linux Fix For Issue That Prevented Some MacBook Pros From Booting On Recent Kernels