Android Leftovers
Best Tips and Tricks for Samsung Galaxy phones running One UI (Android Pie)
Meizu Note 9 Lite with Snapdragon 660 SoC and Android Pie in works
Google Maps selecting Local Guides for AR navigation ‘early access’ on both Android and iOS
The Punkt MP02 is Android minimalism at its finest
An exclusive sneak peek inside the usually off-limits Android Plaza
MWC19: Android, Sony Mobile and IBM experiences
Security: Update, FUD and Survey
Programming: GCC, LLVM and Programming Languages Survey
Linux Lock-Down Kernel Patches Get Revived, Seeking Mainline Inclusion
An effort ongoing for a few years now has been the CONFIG_LOCK_DOWN_KERNEL patches to prevent user-space from being able to modify the kernel image with blocking the ability to load unsigned kernel modules, no writing to /dev/mem, restricting PCI BAR and MSR access, ACPI restrictions, and more. Some Linux distributions are are already carrying this work in some form and enabling it with UEFI SecureBoot, but it hasn't been mainlined although could soon change. Since 2016 these patches have gone through several rounds of improvements for tightening up access to different kernel bits in the name of security. But it's never managed to cross the finish line of being accepted into the mainline kernel even though it's used in different distribution kernels. Well known kernel developer Matthew Garrett at Google is working to carry this code over the finish line. Also: Linux Fix For Issue That Prevented Some MacBook Pros From Booting On Recent Kernels
