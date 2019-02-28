Language Selection

Security: Update, FUD and Survey

Programming: GCC, LLVM and Programming Languages Survey

  • Intel's Clear Linux Already Forging Plans To Land GCC 9 & LLVM 8
    While we have looked extensively at the performance of generated binaries of user-space applications built under GCC 9, soon we'll be able to benchmark a complete system image built under this annual compiler update to the GNU compiler as Clear Linux is planning a quick roll-out of the soon-to-be-released compiler.
  • Most Loved And Hated Programming Languages In 2019, According To Hired
    A recent survey of software engineers conducted by Hired has brought new insights into the state of programming languages in 2019. 98,000 developers participated in the survey to vote on various topics, including the most loved and hated programming languages and the results are quite surprising.

Linux Lock-Down Kernel Patches Get Revived, Seeking Mainline Inclusion

An effort ongoing for a few years now has been the CONFIG_LOCK_DOWN_KERNEL patches to prevent user-space from being able to modify the kernel image with blocking the ability to load unsigned kernel modules, no writing to /dev/mem, restricting PCI BAR and MSR access, ACPI restrictions, and more. Some Linux distributions are are already carrying this work in some form and enabling it with UEFI SecureBoot, but it hasn't been mainlined although could soon change. Since 2016 these patches have gone through several rounds of improvements for tightening up access to different kernel bits in the name of security. But it's never managed to cross the finish line of being accepted into the mainline kernel even though it's used in different distribution kernels. Well known kernel developer Matthew Garrett at Google is working to carry this code over the finish line. Read more Also: Linux Fix For Issue That Prevented Some MacBook Pros From Booting On Recent Kernels

