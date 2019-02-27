Android Leftovers

Arrow’s latest 96Boards SBCs tap i.MX8X and i.MX8M

Arrow announced a pair of 96Boards CE Extended SBCs that run Yocto with Linux 4.14: an AI-ML Board with a quad -A35 i.MX8X and a Thor96 SBC with a quad -A53 i.MX8M and support for multi-channel audio, ZigBee, and Thread. Like the DragonBoard 820c, the new AI-ML Board and Thor96 SBCs are collaborations between Arrow and eInfochips that use the 100 x 85mm 96Boards CE Extended form factor. Arrow also recently announced a CE Extended collaboration with manufacturer DH Electronics: an Avenger96 SBC with ST’s new STM32MP1 SoC.

The Single-Board Computers Issue

When I was a child in the 1980s, I had a computer—a very 1980s computer. It had a hefty, rectangular, grey case made of some sort of industrial sheet metal. Two plain (but rather large), square buttons adorned the front, begging to be pressed: "Reset" and "Turbo". On the right side of the case, far in the back (nearly out of reach), sat an almost comically large, red power switch. It was the kind of lever that would look right at home in an action movie—used to cut the electricity to all of New York City. When you "threw the switch", the PC turned on with a deeply satisfying, soul-reverberating, "ka-THUNK".