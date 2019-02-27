Arrow’s latest 96Boards SBCs tap i.MX8X and i.MX8M
Arrow announced a pair of 96Boards CE Extended SBCs that run Yocto with Linux 4.14: an AI-ML Board with a quad -A35 i.MX8X and a Thor96 SBC with a quad -A53 i.MX8M and support for multi-channel audio, ZigBee, and Thread.
Like the DragonBoard 820c, the new AI-ML Board and Thor96 SBCs are collaborations between Arrow and eInfochips that use the 100 x 85mm 96Boards CE Extended form factor. Arrow also recently announced a CE Extended collaboration with manufacturer DH Electronics: an Avenger96 SBC with ST’s new STM32MP1 SoC.
