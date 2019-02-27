Language Selection

Android
LibreOffice: LibOCon Almeria Call for Papers and GSOC Programme's Call for Students

  • LibOCon Almeria Call for Papers
    The Document Foundation invites all members and contributors to submit talks, lectures and workshops for this year’s conference in Almeria (Spain). The event is scheduled for early September, from Wednesday 11 to Friday 13. Whether you are a seasoned presenter or have never spoken in public before, if you have something interesting to share about LibreOffice or the Document Liberation Project, we want to hear from you!
  • GSOC
    It’s time to register to the GSOC programm for the different LibreOffice tasks. As the notebookbar is available for the regular users I hope to get students how are interested in Improve the LibreOffice notebookbar.

Security: Update, FUD and Survey

Programming: GCC, LLVM and Programming Languages Survey

  • Intel's Clear Linux Already Forging Plans To Land GCC 9 & LLVM 8
    While we have looked extensively at the performance of generated binaries of user-space applications built under GCC 9, soon we'll be able to benchmark a complete system image built under this annual compiler update to the GNU compiler as Clear Linux is planning a quick roll-out of the soon-to-be-released compiler.
  • Most Loved And Hated Programming Languages In 2019, According To Hired
    A recent survey of software engineers conducted by Hired has brought new insights into the state of programming languages in 2019. 98,000 developers participated in the survey to vote on various topics, including the most loved and hated programming languages and the results are quite surprising.

