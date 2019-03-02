The March 2019 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the March 2019 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the March 2019 issue:
* Four More Google Casualties; More On The Way
* GIMP Tutorial: Easy Ball Bounce Animation
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Francesco bat
* Short Topix: IoT Device Disposal A Security Nightmare
* Casual Python, Part 2
* ms_meme's Nook: Texstar - A Mastermind
* Making The Move To Interlink Painless
* Alternatives To Dropbox: The Conclusion
* I Am Not Amused! (Or How To Spot Phishing Attempts In 2019)
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by parnote.
Download the PDF (10.6 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2019-03.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (8.0 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201903epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (10.0 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201903mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 601 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Development: Mozilla Addons, LibreOffice Extensions Site, Bleach Need Maintainer
Software and howtos
Wine 4.3 Released
Recent comments
40 min 3 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 30 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago