GNOME 3.32 Lands Long-Awaited Fractional Scaling Support
GNOME 3.32 already picked up a wealth of improvements, polishing, and fixing this cycle, but as we hit the final stretch ahead of the desktop's release in two weeks a big feature just squeezed in...
To much surprise, hitting the Git branches of GNOME Shell and Mutter just minutes ago is the long in development work on fractional scaling! Nearly three years after Matthias Clasen opened up the bug to track fractional scaling, it's finally been addressed.
Also: Install GNOME Themes - Script To Install Over 40 Popular Gtk Themes
