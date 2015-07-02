4MLinux 28.0 STABLE released.
The status of the 4MLinux 28.0 series has been changed to STABLE. Edit your documents with LibreOffice 6.2.1.2 and GNOME Office (AbiWord 3.0.2, GIMP 2.10.8, Gnumeric 1.12.43), share your files using DropBox 66.4.84, surf the Internet with Firefox 65.0.2 and Chromium 72.0.3626.53, stay in touch with your friends via Thunderbird 60.5.2 and Skype for Web, enjoy your music collection with Audacious 3.10.1, watch your favorite videos with VLC 3.0.6 and mpv 0.29.0, play games powered by Mesa 18.2.0 and Wine 4.1. You can also setup the 4MLinux LAMP Server (Linux 4.19.19, Apache 2.4.38, MariaDB 10.3.12, PHP 5.6.40 and PHP 7.2.15). Perl 5.28.0, Python 2.7.15, and Python 3.7.0 are also available.
As always, the new major release has some new features: improved installation script (new disk formatting options have been added), much more firmware available (for network devices, sound cards and scanners), added support for reading bar codes (via ZBar), better support for Debian and Fedora packages (via Midnight Commander and Engrampa), new web browser (NetSurf) as well as new download manager (Gwget). Additionally, Electrum is now available as a downloadable extension (both Bitcoin and Lite Coin wallets are supported by 4MLinux).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 542 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Development: Mozilla Addons, LibreOffice Extensions Site, Bleach Need Maintainer
Software and howtos
Wine 4.3 Released
Recent comments
40 min 3 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 30 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago