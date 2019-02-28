Linux Mint Monthly News – February 2019
We’re working on a new design for our main website. When the current design (and logo) were originally designed they carried a strong identity and we grew quite attached to them. For a while now we were hoping to get a new unique design which would look brand new but still carry that very same feel, and that was very hard to achieve. In the meantime, we stayed with something that was stuck in the past and that just doesn’t work well nowadays. We’ve heard many people ask why our website looks so old, and I think it’s time we do something about that.
Rather than waiting forever for the perfect design, we decided to purchase modern looking designs which were based on Bootstrap and to use them to build something clean, that would work on all devices and that could be maintained and modified easily going forward.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 566 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Development: Mozilla Addons, LibreOffice Extensions Site, Bleach Need Maintainer
Software and howtos
Wine 4.3 Released
Recent comments
40 min 3 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 30 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago