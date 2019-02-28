Language Selection

Systemd Lands Support For "XBOOTLDR" Extended Boot Loader

Linux

Systemd has just merged support for the "Extended Boot Loader" partition, a.k.a. "XBOOTLDR", that is their bootloader specification they hope will allow Linux distribution vendors to better support dual/multi-boot setups.

XBOOTLDR is an alternative to the conventional EFI System Partition (ESP) for storing system boot information for bringing up an operating system. Their specification tries to make Linux system booting more robust, better handle multiple operating systems on a single disk, drop-in directory handling to avoid potentially clashing with another OS, and better unified support. This is an alternative or somewhat complementary to EFI boot menu logic.

Wine 4.3 Released

  • Wine Announcement
    The Wine development release 4.3 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):
  - Reimplementation of XAudio2 using the FAudio library.
  - Mono engine updated to the latest upstream.
  - More modern handling of iconic windows.
  - Improved handling of kernel objects.
  - Various bug fixes.
  • Wine 4.3 Released With FAudio Implementing XAudio2, 45 Bug Fixes
    Wine 4.3 is now available as one of the more exciting bi-weekly development snapshots for running Windows applications and games on Linux. Making Wine 4.3 a rather exciting development milestone is that it has integrated FAudio to provide a better XAudio2 implementation. See that aforelinked article for more details; the new XAudio2 based on FAudio should help a number of newer Windows games to have better audio behavior under Wine. This work was done by FNA-XNA developer Ethan Lee who is currently employed by CodeWeavers to help on these Wine/Proton efforts.
  • Wine 4.3 is out with the XAudio2 reimplementation 'FAudio' included
    There's also 45 bugs that were noted as fixed this round. Included in the fixes are bugs squashed with League of Legends, BattlEye, Heroes of Might and Magic VI, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood and others too.

