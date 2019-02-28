Systemd Lands Support For "XBOOTLDR" Extended Boot Loader
Systemd has just merged support for the "Extended Boot Loader" partition, a.k.a. "XBOOTLDR", that is their bootloader specification they hope will allow Linux distribution vendors to better support dual/multi-boot setups.
XBOOTLDR is an alternative to the conventional EFI System Partition (ESP) for storing system boot information for bringing up an operating system. Their specification tries to make Linux system booting more robust, better handle multiple operating systems on a single disk, drop-in directory handling to avoid potentially clashing with another OS, and better unified support. This is an alternative or somewhat complementary to EFI boot menu logic.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 541 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Development: Mozilla Addons, LibreOffice Extensions Site, Bleach Need Maintainer
Software and howtos
Wine 4.3 Released
Recent comments
40 min 3 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
13 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 30 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago