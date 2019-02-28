Wine 4.3 Released
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 4.3 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Reimplementation of XAudio2 using the FAudio library. - Mono engine updated to the latest upstream. - More modern handling of iconic windows. - Improved handling of kernel objects. - Various bug fixes.
Wine 4.3 Released With FAudio Implementing XAudio2, 45 Bug Fixes
Wine 4.3 is now available as one of the more exciting bi-weekly development snapshots for running Windows applications and games on Linux.
Making Wine 4.3 a rather exciting development milestone is that it has integrated FAudio to provide a better XAudio2 implementation. See that aforelinked article for more details; the new XAudio2 based on FAudio should help a number of newer Windows games to have better audio behavior under Wine. This work was done by FNA-XNA developer Ethan Lee who is currently employed by CodeWeavers to help on these Wine/Proton efforts.
Wine 4.3 is out with the XAudio2 reimplementation 'FAudio' included
There's also 45 bugs that were noted as fixed this round. Included in the fixes are bugs squashed with League of Legends, BattlEye, Heroes of Might and Magic VI, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood and others too.
Wine 4.3 Released
