Software and howtos
Pragha Music Player 1.3.4 Released, How to Install in Ubuntu
Pragha music player 1.3.4 was released few days ago. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 18.10.
Inkscape Review & Rating
Inkscape boasts outstanding features and a passionate user base for a free program, but it's not suitable for busy professionals.
How to Install WildFly (JBoss) on CentOS 7
OpenShift 4: Install Experience
7 tips for passing a Red Hat Certification exam
15 Curl Command Examples in Linux
!* Tells that you want all of the *arguments* from the previous command to be repeated in the current command
Async-await status report
TCP Connection Testing with Telnet
iso to USB with dd and show progress status
Security Leftovers
Development: Mozilla Addons, LibreOffice Extensions Site, Bleach Need Maintainer
Wine 4.3 Released
