Development: Mozilla Addons, LibreOffice Extensions Site, Bleach Need Maintainer
Mozilla Addons Blog: March’s featured extensions
The Document Foundation is looking for an Administrative Assistant
The Document Foundation is the home of the LibreOffice community and one of the most popular open source projects, with an estimated user base of 200 million people worldwide.
LibreOffice Extensions Site: Why The Latest Software Isn’t In Use?
The LibreOffice extensions and templates website runs on Plone 5.0.x with some addons. I created this addons from scratch a time ago and improved them over the time. E.g. the current release number of the addon for the extension part of the site is 0.26. There is also a release 0.27 on TDF’s Github repository. The development version is currently 0.28.
The LibreOffice extensions site uses instead of the current version only the old version 0.25-dev, which is three releases behind the current development state. The reason behind this is that there is nobody in the TDF infrastructure team who takes care of the site and is able or willing to run the Plone buildout script to update the software that runs the site.
Bleach: stepping down as maintainer
Bleach is a Python library for sanitizing and linkifying text from untrusted sources for safe usage in HTML.
Python Mocks: a gentle introduction - Part 1
NVIDIA Has Been Working On A New Fortran "f18" Compiler It Wants To Contribute To LLVM
NVIDIA for a while now has been working on the Flang compiler as an open-source Fortran compiler built atop the LLVM infrastructure and inspired by the Clang C/C++ compiler front-end. Recently though they began a ground-up rewrite of Flang using modern C++ and that effort is now known as f18 and they are looking to mainline this new Fortran compiler front-end.
With the Flang code-base needing to be improved upon, NVIDIA engineers began a ground-up rewrite of the code in C++ rather than C and making other design improvements along the way. This new f18 compiler for Fortran implements a "healthy subset" of the existing Flang capabilities. The f18 front-end is handling Fortran 2018 code and supports OpenMP 4.5. Various language features not yet implemented by f18 are currently being worked on.
Security Leftovers
Software and howtos
Wine 4.3 Released
