Fedora 29 Has a New Build, Other Fedora News
F29-20190301 updated Live isos released
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F29-20190301 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.20.12-200 kernel.
This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have 1.2GB of updates)).
New Fedora package: ntfs-3g-system-compression
Fedora Community Blog: FPgM report: 2019-09
Happy Open Data Day
First of March is Open Data Day, at least it was here in Phnom Penh. So I did join the local event organized by Open Development Cambodia. Actually I decided to join because it was announced as a Hackathon unfortunately people in Asia or at least here in Cambodia understand with this always something else. So it was lesser a day on working with open data and help people processing them as a day full of talks, with an ending of a short hackathon.
Except the first talk, about open source social media tools from John Weeks all talks been in khmer (thats why I stay away from such events) Johns talk can be easily summarized – https://deleteyourfacebook.today/. For me the only sad thing is tootle as desktop client isnt packaged for Fedora yet, but maybe saying this here changes it. Next talk was from Vimoil, she did gave an 101 about Open Data, following with the slides I would have only to add that interoperability and machine processability base on the use of Open Standards and Open Formats. Otherwise it was a good 101. It followed a panel discussion about “Tracking Public Money Flow” very boring for me, because in khmer and sorry the introductional slides been very uninformative.
