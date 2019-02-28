Games: Proton, Steam and Unreal Engine
-
Windows 10 Versus Linux: 6 Steam Games Benchmarked On Intel's Hades Canyon NUC
This first batch of benchmarks looks at the average framerates for Strange Brigade, Hitman 2 and F1 2018 on Windows 10 (their native versions) and then through Steam Play on Linux. Remember, these are not Linux native ports and are enabled for immediate installation on Linux through Steam's built-in Proton tools.
-
Valve's Steam Numbers For February Show A Small Dip In Linux Gaming Percentage
Valve has just uploaded their Steam Survey hardware/software results for February 2019 and unfortunately the Linux gaming market-share has not continued an upward trend, at least on a percentage basis.
While the percentage of Steam Linux gamers has been on a slight incline the past number of months following the initial roll-out of Steam Play for easily running Windows games on Linux via their Wine-based Proton paired with DXVK, that trend slipped in February. It's possible there still is roughly the same amount of gamers or even more, depending upon how much the overall Steam customer basis increased over the past month, but at least on a percentage basis it's down.
-
Steel Rats, the Unreal Engine powered 2.5D motorbike combat action game is now out for Linux using Vulkan
Tate Multimedia have today published the Linux version of their Unreal Engine powered and crazy looking Steel Rats.
What's interesting, is that Tate Multimedia said they made the Linux version as a direct result of users requests. Asking doesn't always help but it costs nothing and in this case, it's given us a new game to play with.
-
Security Leftovers
Development: Mozilla Addons, LibreOffice Extensions Site, Bleach Need Maintainer
Software and howtos
Wine 4.3 Released
