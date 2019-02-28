Language Selection

Games: Proton, Steam and Unreal Engine

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of March 2019 02:38:03 PM
Gaming
  • Windows 10 Versus Linux: 6 Steam Games Benchmarked On Intel's Hades Canyon NUC

    This first batch of benchmarks looks at the average framerates for Strange Brigade, Hitman 2 and F1 2018 on Windows 10 (their native versions) and then through Steam Play on Linux. Remember, these are not Linux native ports and are enabled for immediate installation on Linux through Steam's built-in Proton tools.

  • Valve's Steam Numbers For February Show A Small Dip In Linux Gaming Percentage

    Valve has just uploaded their Steam Survey hardware/software results for February 2019 and unfortunately the Linux gaming market-share has not continued an upward trend, at least on a percentage basis.

    While the percentage of Steam Linux gamers has been on a slight incline the past number of months following the initial roll-out of Steam Play for easily running Windows games on Linux via their Wine-based Proton paired with DXVK, that trend slipped in February. It's possible there still is roughly the same amount of gamers or even more, depending upon how much the overall Steam customer basis increased over the past month, but at least on a percentage basis it's down.

  • Steel Rats, the Unreal Engine powered 2.5D motorbike combat action game is now out for Linux using Vulkan

    Tate Multimedia have today published the Linux version of their Unreal Engine powered and crazy looking Steel Rats.

    What's interesting, is that Tate Multimedia said they made the Linux version as a direct result of users requests. Asking doesn't always help but it costs nothing and in this case, it's given us a new game to play with.

Security Leftovers

Development: Mozilla Addons, LibreOffice Extensions Site, Bleach Need Maintainer

  • Mozilla Addons Blog: March’s featured extensions
  • The Document Foundation is looking for an Administrative Assistant
    The Document Foundation is the home of the LibreOffice community and one of the most popular open source projects, with an estimated user base of 200 million people worldwide.
  • LibreOffice Extensions Site: Why The Latest Software Isn’t In Use?
    The LibreOffice extensions and templates website runs on Plone 5.0.x with some addons. I created this addons from scratch a time ago and improved them over the time. E.g. the current release number of the addon for the extension part of the site is 0.26. There is also a release 0.27 on TDF’s Github repository. The development version is currently 0.28. The LibreOffice extensions site uses instead of the current version only the old version 0.25-dev, which is three releases behind the current development state. The reason behind this is that there is nobody in the TDF infrastructure team who takes care of the site and is able or willing to run the Plone buildout script to update the software that runs the site.
  • Bleach: stepping down as maintainer
    Bleach is a Python library for sanitizing and linkifying text from untrusted sources for safe usage in HTML.
  • Python Mocks: a gentle introduction - Part 1
  • NVIDIA Has Been Working On A New Fortran "f18" Compiler It Wants To Contribute To LLVM
    NVIDIA for a while now has been working on the Flang compiler as an open-source Fortran compiler built atop the LLVM infrastructure and inspired by the Clang C/C++ compiler front-end. Recently though they began a ground-up rewrite of Flang using modern C++ and that effort is now known as f18 and they are looking to mainline this new Fortran compiler front-end.  With the Flang code-base needing to be improved upon, NVIDIA engineers began a ground-up rewrite of the code in C++ rather than C and making other design improvements along the way. This new f18 compiler for Fortran implements a "healthy subset" of the existing Flang capabilities. The f18 front-end is handling Fortran 2018 code and supports OpenMP 4.5. Various language features not yet implemented by f18 are currently being worked on.

Software and howtos

Wine 4.3 Released

  • Wine Announcement
    The Wine development release 4.3 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):
  - Reimplementation of XAudio2 using the FAudio library.
  - Mono engine updated to the latest upstream.
  - More modern handling of iconic windows.
  - Improved handling of kernel objects.
  - Various bug fixes.
  • Wine 4.3 Released With FAudio Implementing XAudio2, 45 Bug Fixes
    Wine 4.3 is now available as one of the more exciting bi-weekly development snapshots for running Windows applications and games on Linux. Making Wine 4.3 a rather exciting development milestone is that it has integrated FAudio to provide a better XAudio2 implementation. See that aforelinked article for more details; the new XAudio2 based on FAudio should help a number of newer Windows games to have better audio behavior under Wine. This work was done by FNA-XNA developer Ethan Lee who is currently employed by CodeWeavers to help on these Wine/Proton efforts.
  • Wine 4.3 is out with the XAudio2 reimplementation 'FAudio' included
    There's also 45 bugs that were noted as fixed this round. Included in the fixes are bugs squashed with League of Legends, BattlEye, Heroes of Might and Magic VI, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood and others too.

