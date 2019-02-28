Linux Foundation/AGL/NHS and FSF/LibrePlanet
Automotive Grade Linux Releases Open Source Speech Recognition APIs
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), an open source project at the Linux Foundation developing a shared software platform for in-vehicle technology, today announced the latest release of the AGL platform, Unified Code Base (UCB) 7.0, which features open source voice recognition/speech APIs. AGL also welcomes five new members: BlackRidge Technology, Capgemini, Insignary, Nippon Seiki, and Total.
“As part of our UCB 7.0 release, we are releasing new speech recognition APIs that allow application providers to easily integrate speech capabilities within their apps,” said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. “But what’s really unique here is that application developers can speech-enable their apps independently of the underlying speech technology provider. This should really simplify the development process and get us closer to our goal of speech-enabling every app in the vehicle.”
Developed through a joint effort by dozens of member companies, the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform that can serve as the de facto industry standard for infotainment, telematics and instrument cluster applications. Sharing a single software platform across the industry reduces fragmentation and accelerates time-to-market by encouraging the growth of a global ecosystem of developers and application providers that can build a product once and have it work for multiple automakers.
Collaboration is Key for Open Source Compliance at NHS
A great example of this is a recent NHS case study published on openchainproject.org. NHS England is the public health services provider in England that treats more than 1.4 million patients every 24 hours. The organization needed a way to manage and leverage their open source assets across the organization without vendor lock in. Our partners at Source Code Control proposed the OpenChain Specification and brought us in to work with the Apperta Foundation, Code4Health initiative, OpenEyes, and AB EHR Digital for a training and pilot program.
New LibrePlanet 2019 tees: explore new frontiers of free software
Every year the Free Software Foundation creates a new collectible T-shirt to celebrate another LibrePlanet conference, and this space-themed tee is one you won’t want to miss. The LibrePlanet 2019 conference T-shirt design imagines this year’s theme, “Trailblazing Free Software,” as a space journey to unexplored frontiers, featuring a cute little spaceship zooming out of a wormhole filled with eerie green planetoids.
