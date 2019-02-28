Games: Proton, Steam and Unreal Engine Windows 10 Versus Linux: 6 Steam Games Benchmarked On Intel's Hades Canyon NUC This first batch of benchmarks looks at the average framerates for Strange Brigade, Hitman 2 and F1 2018 on Windows 10 (their native versions) and then through Steam Play on Linux. Remember, these are not Linux native ports and are enabled for immediate installation on Linux through Steam's built-in Proton tools.

Valve's Steam Numbers For February Show A Small Dip In Linux Gaming Percentage Valve has just uploaded their Steam Survey hardware/software results for February 2019 and unfortunately the Linux gaming market-share has not continued an upward trend, at least on a percentage basis. While the percentage of Steam Linux gamers has been on a slight incline the past number of months following the initial roll-out of Steam Play for easily running Windows games on Linux via their Wine-based Proton paired with DXVK, that trend slipped in February. It's possible there still is roughly the same amount of gamers or even more, depending upon how much the overall Steam customer basis increased over the past month, but at least on a percentage basis it's down.

Steel Rats, the Unreal Engine powered 2.5D motorbike combat action game is now out for Linux using Vulkan Tate Multimedia have today published the Linux version of their Unreal Engine powered and crazy looking Steel Rats. What's interesting, is that Tate Multimedia said they made the Linux version as a direct result of users requests. Asking doesn't always help but it costs nothing and in this case, it's given us a new game to play with.

Fedora 29 Has a New Build, Other Fedora News F29-20190301 updated Live isos released The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F29-20190301 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.20.12-200 kernel. This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have 1.2GB of updates)).

New Fedora package: ntfs-3g-system-compression

Fedora Community Blog: FPgM report: 2019-09

Happy Open Data Day First of March is Open Data Day, at least it was here in Phnom Penh. So I did join the local event organized by Open Development Cambodia. Actually I decided to join because it was announced as a Hackathon unfortunately people in Asia or at least here in Cambodia understand with this always something else. So it was lesser a day on working with open data and help people processing them as a day full of talks, with an ending of a short hackathon. Except the first talk, about open source social media tools from John Weeks all talks been in khmer (thats why I stay away from such events) Johns talk can be easily summarized – https://deleteyourfacebook.today/. For me the only sad thing is tootle as desktop client isnt packaged for Fedora yet, but maybe saying this here changes it. Next talk was from Vimoil, she did gave an 101 about Open Data, following with the slides I would have only to add that interoperability and machine processability base on the use of Open Standards and Open Formats. Otherwise it was a good 101. It followed a panel discussion about “Tracking Public Money Flow” very boring for me, because in khmer and sorry the introductional slides been very uninformative.