How to buy a Raspberry Pi

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of March 2019 04:39:11 PM Filed under
Linux

The first article in this series on getting started with Raspberry Pi offered some advice on which model you should buy. Now that you have an idea of which version you want, let's find out how to get one.

The most obvious—and probably the safest and simplest—way is through the official Raspberry Pi website. If you click on "Buy a Raspberry Pi" from the homepage, you'll be taken to the organization's online store, where you can find authorized Raspberry Pi sellers in your country where you can place an order. If your country isn't listed, there is a "Rest of the World" option, which should let you put in an international order.

Games: Proton, Steam and Unreal Engine

  • Windows 10 Versus Linux: 6 Steam Games Benchmarked On Intel's Hades Canyon NUC
    This first batch of benchmarks looks at the average framerates for Strange Brigade, Hitman 2 and F1 2018 on Windows 10 (their native versions) and then through Steam Play on Linux. Remember, these are not Linux native ports and are enabled for immediate installation on Linux through Steam's built-in Proton tools.
  • Valve's Steam Numbers For February Show A Small Dip In Linux Gaming Percentage
    Valve has just uploaded their Steam Survey hardware/software results for February 2019 and unfortunately the Linux gaming market-share has not continued an upward trend, at least on a percentage basis. While the percentage of Steam Linux gamers has been on a slight incline the past number of months following the initial roll-out of Steam Play for easily running Windows games on Linux via their Wine-based Proton paired with DXVK, that trend slipped in February. It's possible there still is roughly the same amount of gamers or even more, depending upon how much the overall Steam customer basis increased over the past month, but at least on a percentage basis it's down.
  • Steel Rats, the Unreal Engine powered 2.5D motorbike combat action game is now out for Linux using Vulkan
    Tate Multimedia have today published the Linux version of their Unreal Engine powered and crazy looking Steel Rats. What's interesting, is that Tate Multimedia said they made the Linux version as a direct result of users requests. Asking doesn't always help but it costs nothing and in this case, it's given us a new game to play with.

Fedora 29 Has a New Build, Other Fedora News

  • F29-20190301 updated Live isos released
    The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F29-20190301 Live ISOs, carrying the 4.20.12-200 kernel. This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have 1.2GB of updates)).
  • New Fedora package: ntfs-3g-system-compression
  • Fedora Community Blog: FPgM report: 2019-09
  • Happy Open Data Day
    First of March is Open Data Day, at least it was here in Phnom Penh. So I did join the local event organized by Open Development Cambodia. Actually I decided to join because it was announced as a Hackathon unfortunately people in Asia or at least here in Cambodia understand with this always something else. So it was lesser a day on working with open data and help people processing them as a day full of talks, with an ending of a short hackathon. Except the first talk, about open source social media tools from John Weeks all talks been in khmer (thats why I stay away from such events) Johns talk can be easily summarized – https://deleteyourfacebook.today/. For me the only sad thing is tootle as desktop client isnt packaged for Fedora yet, but maybe saying this here changes it. Next talk was from Vimoil, she did gave an 101 about Open Data, following with the slides I would have only to add that interoperability and machine processability base on the use of Open Standards and Open Formats. Otherwise it was a good 101. It followed a panel discussion about “Tracking Public Money Flow” very boring for me, because in khmer and sorry the introductional slides been very uninformative.

Security Leftovers

Development: Mozilla Addons, LibreOffice Extensions Site, Bleach Need Maintainer

  • Mozilla Addons Blog: March’s featured extensions
  • The Document Foundation is looking for an Administrative Assistant
    The Document Foundation is the home of the LibreOffice community and one of the most popular open source projects, with an estimated user base of 200 million people worldwide.
  • LibreOffice Extensions Site: Why The Latest Software Isn’t In Use?
    The LibreOffice extensions and templates website runs on Plone 5.0.x with some addons. I created this addons from scratch a time ago and improved them over the time. E.g. the current release number of the addon for the extension part of the site is 0.26. There is also a release 0.27 on TDF’s Github repository. The development version is currently 0.28. The LibreOffice extensions site uses instead of the current version only the old version 0.25-dev, which is three releases behind the current development state. The reason behind this is that there is nobody in the TDF infrastructure team who takes care of the site and is able or willing to run the Plone buildout script to update the software that runs the site.
  • Bleach: stepping down as maintainer
    Bleach is a Python library for sanitizing and linkifying text from untrusted sources for safe usage in HTML.
  • Python Mocks: a gentle introduction - Part 1
  • NVIDIA Has Been Working On A New Fortran "f18" Compiler It Wants To Contribute To LLVM
    NVIDIA for a while now has been working on the Flang compiler as an open-source Fortran compiler built atop the LLVM infrastructure and inspired by the Clang C/C++ compiler front-end. Recently though they began a ground-up rewrite of Flang using modern C++ and that effort is now known as f18 and they are looking to mainline this new Fortran compiler front-end.  With the Flang code-base needing to be improved upon, NVIDIA engineers began a ground-up rewrite of the code in C++ rather than C and making other design improvements along the way. This new f18 compiler for Fortran implements a "healthy subset" of the existing Flang capabilities. The f18 front-end is handling Fortran 2018 code and supports OpenMP 4.5. Various language features not yet implemented by f18 are currently being worked on.

