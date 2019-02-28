How to buy a Raspberry Pi
The first article in this series on getting started with Raspberry Pi offered some advice on which model you should buy. Now that you have an idea of which version you want, let's find out how to get one.
The most obvious—and probably the safest and simplest—way is through the official Raspberry Pi website. If you click on "Buy a Raspberry Pi" from the homepage, you'll be taken to the organization's online store, where you can find authorized Raspberry Pi sellers in your country where you can place an order. If your country isn't listed, there is a "Rest of the World" option, which should let you put in an international order.
