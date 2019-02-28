Fedora 31 Finally Planning To Gate Packages While Testing, More Stable Rawhide

As something that arguably should have been done long ago, developers drafting plans for Fedora 31 are planning to introduce single-package gating so packages don't actually land in Rawhide (the Fedora development repository) until they successfully pass their tests... This should help weed out broken packages in Fedora Rawhide and lead to a more usable experience for those living on Fedora's bleeding-edge while also helping along a smooth release process. The initial plans call for this to be an opt-in process and only be done for single packages in the initial stage while multi-package updates will be handled later. The plan is to gate packages on continuous integration test results before being able to land within Rawhide, in order to prevent broken dependencies, uninstallable packages, and other headaches that come as a result of package failures.

Latte bug fix release v0.8.7

Latte Dock v0.8.7 has been released containing important fixes and improvements!

Linux: Sounds, Fanotify and Freedreno Graphics Driver