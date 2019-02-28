today's howtos
Create a Custom System Tray Indicator For Your Tasks on Linux
System Tray icons are still considered to be an amazing functionality today. By just right-clicking on the icon, and then selecting which actions you would like to take, you may ease your life a lot and save many unnecessary clicks on daily basis.
How to Install VirtualBox 6 in Debian and Ubuntu
Instead of saying RTFM!
Find which ports you probably want to open in your firewall on a fresh installed machine
How to Reset Root Password in MySQL 8.0
LinuxLinks: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Linux nl Command Usage and Examples
Development: QML and Kirigami, Python and Sparky
today's howtos
World’s Largest Free And Open Source (FOSS) Facility Opened In Kerala
Yesterday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launched the worlds largest integrated Free and Open Source IT facility in the government sector, ‘Swatantra.’ As reported by Indian Web 2, the facility was developed by the International Center for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS), which was set up by the Kerala government in 2009. The organization has a directive of popularizing FOSS within Kerala and around the world. Swatantra will house a Free and Open Source Software Traning Space and an Incubation Center.
GNU Octave 5.1.0 Release
GNU Octave version 5.1.0 has been released and is now available for download. An official Windows binary installer is available. For macOS see the installation instructions in the wiki. This major release improves compatibility with Matlab and contains many new and improved functions. A list of important user-visible changes is available by selecting the Release Notes item in the News menu of the GUI or by typing news at the Octave command prompt. Also: GNU Octave 5.1 Released With HiDPI Support, Drops OSMesa Usage<
