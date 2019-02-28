Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux: Sounds, Fanotify and Freedreno Graphics Driver

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of March 2019 08:52:45 PM Filed under
Linux
  • Linux 5.1 Should Sound Great... Well, At Least Work With More Audio Hardware

    The sound subsystem updates were submitted today for the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel cycle. The pull request was submitted early due to the maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE traveling next week, but this is another exciting PR for audio hardware on Linux.

  • FANOTIFY API To Become More Useful With The Linux 5.1 Kernel

    The fanotify API that is used for monitoring/intercepting file-system events is set to tack on a few more features with the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel cycle. 

    Fanotify allows monitoring objects on a file-system for accesses, opening, modifying, closing, reads, and opening while traditionally the inotify API has filled in the blanks for capabilities not offered by fanotify. With the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel, there is fanotify support for directory events and other improvements to fill in some of those gaps for fanotify. 

  • Google Developer Contributes Universal Bandwidth Compression To Freedreno Driver

    A new feature addition to the Freedreno Gallium3D driver for open-source Qualcomm Adreno 3D graphics capabilities is UBWC, or Universal Bandwidth Compression.

    Fritz Koenig of Google has contributed UBWC support to the Freedreno driver with it being for the latest-generation Adreno 600 series graphics. UBWC reduces memory bandwidth via buffer compression. This may end up helping to increase performance or help with DDR memory power usage though no numbers were shared as part of the commit.

»

More in Tux Machines

Development: QML and Kirigami, Python and Sparky

today's howtos

World’s Largest Free And Open Source (FOSS) Facility Opened In Kerala

Yesterday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launched the worlds largest integrated Free and Open Source IT facility in the government sector, ‘Swatantra.’ As reported by Indian Web 2, the facility was developed by the International Center for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS), which was set up by the Kerala government in 2009. The organization has a directive of popularizing FOSS within Kerala and around the world. Swatantra will house a Free and Open Source Software Traning Space and an Incubation Center. Read more

GNU Octave 5.1.0 Release

GNU Octave version 5.1.0 has been released and is now available for download. An official Windows binary installer is available. For macOS see the installation instructions in the wiki. This major release improves compatibility with Matlab and contains many new and improved functions. A list of important user-visible changes is available by selecting the Release Notes item in the News menu of the GUI or by typing news at the Octave command prompt. Read more Also: GNU Octave 5.1 Released With HiDPI Support, Drops OSMesa Usage<

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6