Linux: Sounds, Fanotify and Freedreno Graphics Driver
-
Linux 5.1 Should Sound Great... Well, At Least Work With More Audio Hardware
The sound subsystem updates were submitted today for the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel cycle. The pull request was submitted early due to the maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE traveling next week, but this is another exciting PR for audio hardware on Linux.
-
FANOTIFY API To Become More Useful With The Linux 5.1 Kernel
The fanotify API that is used for monitoring/intercepting file-system events is set to tack on a few more features with the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel cycle.
Fanotify allows monitoring objects on a file-system for accesses, opening, modifying, closing, reads, and opening while traditionally the inotify API has filled in the blanks for capabilities not offered by fanotify. With the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel, there is fanotify support for directory events and other improvements to fill in some of those gaps for fanotify.
-
Google Developer Contributes Universal Bandwidth Compression To Freedreno Driver
A new feature addition to the Freedreno Gallium3D driver for open-source Qualcomm Adreno 3D graphics capabilities is UBWC, or Universal Bandwidth Compression.
Fritz Koenig of Google has contributed UBWC support to the Freedreno driver with it being for the latest-generation Adreno 600 series graphics. UBWC reduces memory bandwidth via buffer compression. This may end up helping to increase performance or help with DDR memory power usage though no numbers were shared as part of the commit.
-
