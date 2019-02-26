Databases: CockroachDB and MariaDB Progress For CockroachDB, transactions first, then analytics is a feature -- not a bug Cloud native databases. Serverless databases. However you want to call them, there's a new breed of databases on the rise. One that promises automatic scalability on a global scale: No more toiling over configuration, management, replication and the like, just spin some instances in the cloud and go.

MariaDB CEO talks open source, Oracle and Amazon lock-in and IPO plans Open source database specialist MariaDB is continuing its assault on the market leader Oracle, but is also setting its sights on the increasingly powerful cloud vendors. CEO Michael Howard - who worked at Oracle for four years between 1996-2000, before he joined MariaDB in December 2015 - sat down with Computerworld UK to talk about becoming the "heir apparent" to Oracle, developing an autonomous database and its three-year plan to go public.

MariaDB CEO says big proprietary cloud vendors “strip-mining open-source technologies and companies” At the MariaDB OpenWorks held earlier this week, MariaDB CEO Michael Howard took a stab at big proprietary cloud vendors and accused them of “strip-mining open-source technologies and companies,” and “abusing the license and privilege, not giving back to the community.” His keynote at the event described his plans for MariaDB, the future of MariaDB, and how he plans for MariaDB on becoming an ‘heir to Oracle and much more’. Furthermore, the entire keynote saw instances of Howard targeting his rivals- namely Amazon and Oracle- and comparing MariaDB mottos to its rivals.

Walgreens turns to MariaDB as part of open source push US pharmacy giant Walgreens is looking to move all of its relational database needs to open source MariaDB as part of a broader shift towards the cloud and open source technologies. The Walgreens Boots Alliance signed a major partnership with Microsoft in January this year, which in part included a commitment to move the majority of its IT infrastructure to the Azure cloud. The company actually began a cloud strategy in 2017, but that naturally changed somewhat after the big deal with Microsoft was inked.