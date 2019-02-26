Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Databases: CockroachDB and MariaDB Progress

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 3rd of March 2019 01:20:28 AM Filed under
Server
OSS
  • For CockroachDB, transactions first, then analytics is a feature -- not a bug

    Cloud native databases. Serverless databases. However you want to call them, there's a new breed of databases on the rise. One that promises automatic scalability on a global scale: No more toiling over configuration, management, replication and the like, just spin some instances in the cloud and go.

  • MariaDB CEO talks open source, Oracle and Amazon lock-in and IPO plans

    Open source database specialist MariaDB is continuing its assault on the market leader Oracle, but is also setting its sights on the increasingly powerful cloud vendors.

    CEO Michael Howard - who worked at Oracle for four years between 1996-2000, before he joined MariaDB in December 2015 - sat down with Computerworld UK to talk about becoming the "heir apparent" to Oracle, developing an autonomous database and its three-year plan to go public.

  • MariaDB CEO says big proprietary cloud vendors “strip-mining open-source technologies and companies”

    At the MariaDB OpenWorks held earlier this week, MariaDB CEO Michael Howard took a stab at big proprietary cloud vendors and accused them of “strip-mining open-source technologies and companies,” and “abusing the license and privilege, not giving back to the community.”

    His keynote at the event described his plans for MariaDB, the future of MariaDB, and how he plans for MariaDB on becoming an ‘heir to Oracle and much more’. Furthermore, the entire keynote saw instances of Howard targeting his rivals- namely Amazon and Oracle- and comparing MariaDB mottos to its rivals.

  • Walgreens turns to MariaDB as part of open source push

    US pharmacy giant Walgreens is looking to move all of its relational database needs to open source MariaDB as part of a broader shift towards the cloud and open source technologies.

    The Walgreens Boots Alliance signed a major partnership with Microsoft in January this year, which in part included a commitment to move the majority of its IT infrastructure to the Azure cloud. The company actually began a cloud strategy in 2017, but that naturally changed somewhat after the big deal with Microsoft was inked.

»

More in Tux Machines

Databases: CockroachDB and MariaDB Progress

  • For CockroachDB, transactions first, then analytics is a feature -- not a bug
    Cloud native databases. Serverless databases. However you want to call them, there's a new breed of databases on the rise. One that promises automatic scalability on a global scale: No more toiling over configuration, management, replication and the like, just spin some instances in the cloud and go.
  • MariaDB CEO talks open source, Oracle and Amazon lock-in and IPO plans
    Open source database specialist MariaDB is continuing its assault on the market leader Oracle, but is also setting its sights on the increasingly powerful cloud vendors. CEO Michael Howard - who worked at Oracle for four years between 1996-2000, before he joined MariaDB in December 2015 - sat down with Computerworld UK to talk about becoming the "heir apparent" to Oracle, developing an autonomous database and its three-year plan to go public.
  • MariaDB CEO says big proprietary cloud vendors “strip-mining open-source technologies and companies”
    At the MariaDB OpenWorks held earlier this week, MariaDB CEO Michael Howard took a stab at big proprietary cloud vendors and accused them of “strip-mining open-source technologies and companies,” and “abusing the license and privilege, not giving back to the community.” His keynote at the event described his plans for MariaDB, the future of MariaDB, and how he plans for MariaDB on becoming an ‘heir to Oracle and much more’. Furthermore, the entire keynote saw instances of Howard targeting his rivals- namely Amazon and Oracle- and comparing MariaDB mottos to its rivals.
  • Walgreens turns to MariaDB as part of open source push
    US pharmacy giant Walgreens is looking to move all of its relational database needs to open source MariaDB as part of a broader shift towards the cloud and open source technologies. The Walgreens Boots Alliance signed a major partnership with Microsoft in January this year, which in part included a commitment to move the majority of its IT infrastructure to the Azure cloud. The company actually began a cloud strategy in 2017, but that naturally changed somewhat after the big deal with Microsoft was inked.

Openwashing and Other "Open" Things

  • Uber Opens to Machine Learning with Code-Free Toolbox
  • Teradici Adds Support for Open-Source Hypervisor Technology to Deliver More Flexibility within Cloud Access Software
  • Top open source contributors: Something big is missing from the list [Ed: "Companies that use open source need to start contributing more," says Mac Asay after commending companies that do the most openwashing]
  • Redis Labs Changes Open Source License
    Redis Labs has changed the way it licenses its Redis Modules, adding to the list of companies attempting to find ways to stop commercial organizations taking their products, rebranding them and selling them as services without contributing to the original creators. Redis made the announcement along with details of new funding of $60 million. Redis is best known for its open source advanced key-value store where the keys can contain strings, hashes, lists, sets and sorted sets. The news of the Redis license reworking follows similar announcements by other open source companies including MongoDB and Confluent.
  • Ryerson Library Publishes New "Web Design Primer" Open-Source Textbook
    "Web Design Primer" is a new open-source eBook published by the Ryerson University Library by authors Richard Adams, Associate Professor in the School of Graphic Communications Management, and Ahmed Sagarwala, Manager of Industry Relations in the Digital Media Zone (DMZ). The book explains the basics of the HTML and CSS codes used to create web pages, and related technologies including JavaScript, jQuery, audio, video, and animation. The book is designed to accompany a one-semester course on web design.
  • Animation software going open, a new open source medical tool, and more news
    In this edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look animation software going open, new open source medical tool, Nijmegen updates its open source policy, and more!
  • As More Universities ‘Ditch’ Elsevier, Sci-Hub Blossoms

    The University of California (UC) is the latest institution to cancel its subscription to leading academic publisher Elsevier. UC cites high costs and the lack of open access research among the reasons. This likely means an increase in traffic for Sci-Hub, the site that's often referred to referred to as 'The Pirate Bay for Science', which may actually play a bigger role than some suspect.

  • UC terminates subscriptions with world’s largest scientific publisher in push for open access to publicly funded research

    As a leader in the global movement toward open access to publicly funded research, the University of California is taking a firm stand by deciding not to renew its subscriptions with Elsevier. Despite months of contract negotiations, Elsevier was unwilling to meet UC’s key goal: securing universal open access to UC research while containing the rapidly escalating costs associated with for-profit journals.

  • Michigan Tech's Joshua Pearce launches free open-source 3D printing course
    Dr. Pearce, an open-source champion and professor of Materials Science & Engineering and the Electrical & Computer Engineering at Michigan Tech is the author of Open-Source Lab: How to Build Your Own Hardware and Reduce Research Costs and several papers on the subject. He currently teaches the MY4777 course which is “an introduction to distributed additive manufacturing using open-source 3D printing.”
  • The field of ticketing: from open standard to open source
    Coming from a rather closed technical environment, transport ticketing is mainly based on proprietary solutions provided by specialised manufacturers. Operators, on the other hand, need to upgrade their systems regularly to offer new services to passengers and improve their financial performance. Increasingly driven by digital technologies, ticketing, which was stable for decades, now evolves at the speed of the digital age. The conjunction of solutions being closed and the increasing need for evolution lead inevitably to a deadlock.

Programming: OpenKiwi, Azul, ActiveState Survey and WSO2's Ballerina

  • Unbabel Releases Award-Winning Open Source Quality Estimation System
    OpenKiwi is implemented in Python using Pytorch as its deep learning framework, and has a user-friendly API which can be imported as a package in other projects, or run from the command line. With this release, teams taking part in the shared tasks of WMT19, the fourth conference on Machine Translation, can use OpenKiwi to examine automatic methods for estimating the quality of machine translation output at run-time, covering estimation at various levels and studying the performance of quality estimation approach on the output of neural machine translation systems.
  • Azul Systems teams with Eurotech to provide Open Source Java on Eurotech's Embedded Boards and Edge Computing Devices
    Eurotech Java-based embedded devices to include Azul Zulu Embedded builds of OpenJDK for systems based on x86 and Arm processors.
  • Azul Systems Announces Extended Java Support Offerings and New Capabilities for Open Source Zulu Enterprise
    Azul Systems (Azul), the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced a high-impact series of updates to its Zulu Enterprise OpenJDK support offerings. Zulu Enterprise now features the industry’s best SLA for security vulnerability fixes, the first availability of Java Flight Recorder support in an OpenJDK 8 based build, and the first commercial support offering for the OpenJDK Mission Control project. In addition, with Zulu Enterprise Azul provides the industry’s only certification against non-contamination when running on OpenJDK-based builds, as well as broad indemnification against IP contamination issues.
  • ActiveState Opens Developer Survey 2019
    Today ActiveState opened its annual developer survey for 2019.
  • Technology and the Arts: Celebrating Ballerina, a computer language of integration
    WSO2, an enterprise open source integration company, celebrated its open-source Ballerina computer language with dozens of real ballerinas this week at the San Francisco Opera House for a performance of "Sensorium" by the San Francisco Ballet.

Security Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6