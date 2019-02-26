OSS Leftovers
-
Univa steps up with Support Services for Open Source Grid Engine Users
Today Univa announced that it will now provide support services to users in their open source community to assist them with installation, configuration and troubleshooting. Supported products include Open Source Grid Engine 6.2U5 and variants of Open Grid Scheduler and Son of Grid Engine (SGE) 8.1.9.
-
-
Helping the Little Guy: The Power of Open Source Software for Startups
It’s no secret that open source software holds many benefits for businesses looking to reap the rewards of these innovative, collaborative and incidentally free efforts of developers around the world. Even major companies such as Salesforce have opened up their software for developers to test, debug and improve. Other huge players that run on open source software include Netflix and Twitter. In fact, 78 percent of companies run on open source. So, what if I told you these benefits improve exponentially for startups using OSS to launch and scale their business?
-
Why You Need an Open Source Platform for your IoT Data
Open source software is everywhere right now – from the data center to the IoT and the edge. In fact, some experts would argue that without open source, the Internet of Things would be impossible to scale and even create. How can you use this free software to power your IoT projects?
-
Deutsche Telekom partners with Reply to develop open-source backhaul system
Deutsche Telekom said it partnered with Reply to develop a new backhaul system through its Access 4.0 open-source programme. Following a successful prototype in 2018, Deutsche Telekom and Reply will jointly conclude the development of the A4 platform for carrier-grade quality and scale by end-2020.
-
Led By Capital One, FINOS' New Membership Class Reveals Breadth of Expertise and Surging Demand for Open Source
/ FINOS (the Fintech Open Source Foundation) today announces it is adding to its talented roster of financial institutions and innovative fintechs. Capital One joins from the financial services side as fintechs GitLab and Scott Logic will bolster FINOS' growing cadre of technology upstarts. The new members will advocate for open source collaboration as well as contribute valuable code and leadership. The FINOS programs they will initially be involved in include FDC3, Data Technologies, Financial Delivery Acceleration (FDX) and Open Source Readiness (OSR).
-
Linux is well represented at Google Summer of Code 2019 with GNOME, Fedora, and Debian as mentor organizations
Believe it or not, Google Summer of Code 2019 will be the 15 year anniversary of the open source student program. If you aren't familiar, this is a program where Google pairs university students with open source organizations to work together over the summer. Yes, I said working together -- the students don't just observe, they get to actively participate in important open source projects! How cool is that?
Today, Google announces all the organizations that have been accepted as GSoC mentors, and the Linux community is very well represented. In fact, two of the most significant Linux distributions -- Fedora and Debian -- are both participating. In addition, one of the most important Linux desktop environments, GNOME, is taking part too. Even KDE and The Linux Foundation are in the mix! With all of that said, Google Summer of Code is not a Linux-only affair -- open source is the overall star of the show.
-
Arrow Electronics – Development platform and SoM ecosystems to accelerate open-source projects
The STM32MP1 combines multicore MPU performance with industrial endurance. Its heterogeneous architecture lets users run open-source applications such as a Linux-based HMI on top of real-time control. Featuring a Vivante 3D GPU with OpenGL ES 2.0 support, it is perfect for entry-level to mid-range MPU applications including motor control, industrial communication, or building automation.
-
Open-Source Tool Set to Leverage the Power of Mobile Data for Humanitarian Assistance and International Development Purposes
This new Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) and Flowminder white paper lays out specific examples of how FlowKit..
-
Protect freedom on radio devices: raise your voice today!
We are facing a EU regulation which may make it impossible to install a custom piece of software on most radio decives like wiki routers, smartphones and embedded devices. You can now give feedback on the most problematic part by Monday, 4 March. Please participate – it’s not hard!
-
Open-source software tracks neural activity in real time
"People spent more time analyzing their data to extract activity traces than actually collecting it," says Dmitri Chklovskii, who leads the neuroscience group at the Center for Computational Biology (CCB) at the Flatiron Institute in New York City.
A breakthrough software tool called CaImAn automates this arduous process using a combination of standard computational methods and machine-learning techniques. In a paper published in the journal eLife in January, the software's creators demonstrate that CaImAn achieves near-human accuracy in detecting the locations of active neurons based on calcium imaging data.
-
Neural activity can be tracked in real time with breakthrough open-source software
Tracking neural activity manually is a laborious process that sees some scientists gather up to one terabyte of data in an hour using calcium imaging. But in January, a paper published in eLife announced that software CaImAn (an abbreviation of calcium imaging analysis) could achieve near-human accuracy while automating the entire process.
-
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: GrapesJS
This week’s Open-Source Project of the Week focuses on the web builder framework GrapesJS, which was designed to make it easier and faster to build HTML templates. According to the team, GrapesJS can be used by anyone, even those with no coding knowledge.
GrapesJS was initially designed with the goal of being used inside Content Management Systems (CMS) to speed up the process of creating dynamic templates.
-
VCs say these 19 startups for open-source software developers will blow up in 2019
These companies often make the core of their software available as open source, meaning people can download and use the code however they want. The companies make money by offering additional features or better technical support to business users.
While many in Silicon Valley were skeptical of the open-source business model for a long time, investors are now betting that it will help these kinds of companies spread like wildfire and find an audience. Last year's megadeals have shone a light on just how pervasive it can be in the business.
As we wait for the $34 billion Red Hat-IBM deal to close, we asked venture-capital investors to name the open-source software startups they think will boom in 2019. Those investors identified startups both within and outside their portfolios that they are particularly excited about for the rest of 2019.
-
Mozilla's open voice-recognition library now includes 18 languages
Over the past year, Mozilla worked on expanding its Common Voice initiative to include open source voice recognition datasets in more languages.
-
Atomicorp to Host OSSEC Open Source Security Conference March 20-21, 2019
-
TRA hosts OpenUAE open source community forum
The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has hosted the second OpenUAE forum for the open source software community in the Emirates.
OpenUAE brought together open source experts and students to discuss open source software and open data. The agenda included discussions on important topics in areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Cyber Security, Smart Cities, and others.
The second annual edition of the event was hosted by the TRA's Center of Digital Innovation (CoDI) at the Etisalat Academy in Dubai.
-
