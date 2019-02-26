Language Selection

Servers: Red Hat, Rancher, SUSE, and the Linux Foundation

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 3rd of March 2019 01:24:54 AM
Red Hat
Server
OSS
SUSE
  • Red Hat supports Rakuten Mobile Network's cloud-native mobile network with open source technologies

    Rakuten Mobile Network is using Red Hat's open source technologies in launching its new mobile network, which is planned to be launched in October. The fully virtualised cloud-native network will allow Rakuten Mobile Network to more agilely respond to customer needs and provide differentiated offerings from legacy mobile vendors, as well as better prepare the carrier to meet the forthcoming demands of 5G technologies.

  • Red Hat eyes Unix-to-Linux migrations in emerging ASEAN markets

    Red Hat will kick off its new fiscal year in ASEAN with an eye on Unix-to-Linux migrations in emerging markets.

    In an exclusive interview with Computer Weekly, Damien Wong, Red Hat’s vice-president and general manager for Asian growth and emerging markets, said enterprises in less mature markets still maintain a sizeable Unix footprint, offering Red Hat an opportunity to help them “do more with less”.

    Later this year, Red Hat is expected to announce the final release of the eighth version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), which supports containers natively and is well suited to run mission-critical applications on commodity hardware, said Wong.

    Red Hat’s latest flagship operating system (OS) is currently in beta, and offers a slew of new features, including application streams that make it possible to update user software packages without needing to make major updates to the underlying OS.

  • Rancher K3s shrinks Kubernetes for IoT devices

    Rancher Labs, creator of the Rancher Kubernetes management system and the RancherOS container-centric Linux distribution, has announced a new Kubernetes distro built to be slender and simple.

    K3s, as it’s called—a play on “K8s,” a common abbreviation for Kubernetes—is aimed mainly at the edge computing and standalone device markets, but can also support scenarios such as a self-contained Kubernetes-powered app distribution. The x86-64, ARM64, and ARMv7 platform architectures are all supported.

  • Red Hat: On bridging between the first wave of cloud and next generation platforms

    MWC19 For Red Hat, it may sometimes be easier to list what the company doesn't do rather than what it does. The overall umbrella of 'making open source technologies for the enterprise' can range from containers, to cloud, to 5G. But ultimately, as the company has noted at MWC Barcelona this week, it's all developing into a hybrid universe - and it's a space where their customers and partners feel increasingly comfortable.

  • Should You Pay for an Open Source Distribution?

    All this information and software available at the click of a button, and even better? It’s free! Who doesn’t love free? It has been estimated that open source software collectively saves businesses around $60 billion a year. These days, for much of the paid for proprietary software solutions, you will find an open source version.

    Companies and governments are adopting open source software at rates that would’ve been unthinkable 20 years ago, and a whole new generation of programmers are developing software in plain sight and making it freely available for anyone to use.

  • 34 New Members Join the Linux Foundation and Invest in Open Source

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the addition of 29 Silver members and 5 Associate members. Linux Foundation members help support development of shared technology resources, while accelerating their own innovation through open source leadership and participation in some of the world’s most successful open source projects including Hyperledger, Kubernetes, Linux, Node.js and ONAP. Linux Foundation member contributions help provide the infrastructure and resources that enable the world’s largest open collaboration communities.

Databases: CockroachDB and MariaDB Progress

  • For CockroachDB, transactions first, then analytics is a feature -- not a bug
    Cloud native databases. Serverless databases. However you want to call them, there's a new breed of databases on the rise. One that promises automatic scalability on a global scale: No more toiling over configuration, management, replication and the like, just spin some instances in the cloud and go.
  • MariaDB CEO talks open source, Oracle and Amazon lock-in and IPO plans
    Open source database specialist MariaDB is continuing its assault on the market leader Oracle, but is also setting its sights on the increasingly powerful cloud vendors. CEO Michael Howard - who worked at Oracle for four years between 1996-2000, before he joined MariaDB in December 2015 - sat down with Computerworld UK to talk about becoming the "heir apparent" to Oracle, developing an autonomous database and its three-year plan to go public.
  • MariaDB CEO says big proprietary cloud vendors “strip-mining open-source technologies and companies”
    At the MariaDB OpenWorks held earlier this week, MariaDB CEO Michael Howard took a stab at big proprietary cloud vendors and accused them of “strip-mining open-source technologies and companies,” and “abusing the license and privilege, not giving back to the community.” His keynote at the event described his plans for MariaDB, the future of MariaDB, and how he plans for MariaDB on becoming an ‘heir to Oracle and much more’. Furthermore, the entire keynote saw instances of Howard targeting his rivals- namely Amazon and Oracle- and comparing MariaDB mottos to its rivals.
  • Walgreens turns to MariaDB as part of open source push
    US pharmacy giant Walgreens is looking to move all of its relational database needs to open source MariaDB as part of a broader shift towards the cloud and open source technologies. The Walgreens Boots Alliance signed a major partnership with Microsoft in January this year, which in part included a commitment to move the majority of its IT infrastructure to the Azure cloud. The company actually began a cloud strategy in 2017, but that naturally changed somewhat after the big deal with Microsoft was inked.

Openwashing and Other "Open" Things

  • Uber Opens to Machine Learning with Code-Free Toolbox
  • Teradici Adds Support for Open-Source Hypervisor Technology to Deliver More Flexibility within Cloud Access Software
  • Top open source contributors: Something big is missing from the list [Ed: "Companies that use open source need to start contributing more," says Mac Asay after commending companies that do the most openwashing]
  • Redis Labs Changes Open Source License
    Redis Labs has changed the way it licenses its Redis Modules, adding to the list of companies attempting to find ways to stop commercial organizations taking their products, rebranding them and selling them as services without contributing to the original creators. Redis made the announcement along with details of new funding of $60 million. Redis is best known for its open source advanced key-value store where the keys can contain strings, hashes, lists, sets and sorted sets. The news of the Redis license reworking follows similar announcements by other open source companies including MongoDB and Confluent.
  • Ryerson Library Publishes New "Web Design Primer" Open-Source Textbook
    "Web Design Primer" is a new open-source eBook published by the Ryerson University Library by authors Richard Adams, Associate Professor in the School of Graphic Communications Management, and Ahmed Sagarwala, Manager of Industry Relations in the Digital Media Zone (DMZ). The book explains the basics of the HTML and CSS codes used to create web pages, and related technologies including JavaScript, jQuery, audio, video, and animation. The book is designed to accompany a one-semester course on web design.
  • Animation software going open, a new open source medical tool, and more news
    In this edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look animation software going open, new open source medical tool, Nijmegen updates its open source policy, and more!
  • As More Universities ‘Ditch’ Elsevier, Sci-Hub Blossoms

    The University of California (UC) is the latest institution to cancel its subscription to leading academic publisher Elsevier. UC cites high costs and the lack of open access research among the reasons. This likely means an increase in traffic for Sci-Hub, the site that's often referred to referred to as 'The Pirate Bay for Science', which may actually play a bigger role than some suspect.

  • UC terminates subscriptions with world’s largest scientific publisher in push for open access to publicly funded research

    As a leader in the global movement toward open access to publicly funded research, the University of California is taking a firm stand by deciding not to renew its subscriptions with Elsevier. Despite months of contract negotiations, Elsevier was unwilling to meet UC’s key goal: securing universal open access to UC research while containing the rapidly escalating costs associated with for-profit journals.

  • Michigan Tech's Joshua Pearce launches free open-source 3D printing course
    Dr. Pearce, an open-source champion and professor of Materials Science & Engineering and the Electrical & Computer Engineering at Michigan Tech is the author of Open-Source Lab: How to Build Your Own Hardware and Reduce Research Costs and several papers on the subject. He currently teaches the MY4777 course which is “an introduction to distributed additive manufacturing using open-source 3D printing.”
  • The field of ticketing: from open standard to open source
    Coming from a rather closed technical environment, transport ticketing is mainly based on proprietary solutions provided by specialised manufacturers. Operators, on the other hand, need to upgrade their systems regularly to offer new services to passengers and improve their financial performance. Increasingly driven by digital technologies, ticketing, which was stable for decades, now evolves at the speed of the digital age. The conjunction of solutions being closed and the increasing need for evolution lead inevitably to a deadlock.

Programming: OpenKiwi, Azul, ActiveState Survey and WSO2's Ballerina

  • Unbabel Releases Award-Winning Open Source Quality Estimation System
    OpenKiwi is implemented in Python using Pytorch as its deep learning framework, and has a user-friendly API which can be imported as a package in other projects, or run from the command line. With this release, teams taking part in the shared tasks of WMT19, the fourth conference on Machine Translation, can use OpenKiwi to examine automatic methods for estimating the quality of machine translation output at run-time, covering estimation at various levels and studying the performance of quality estimation approach on the output of neural machine translation systems.
  • Azul Systems teams with Eurotech to provide Open Source Java on Eurotech's Embedded Boards and Edge Computing Devices
    Eurotech Java-based embedded devices to include Azul Zulu Embedded builds of OpenJDK for systems based on x86 and Arm processors.
  • Azul Systems Announces Extended Java Support Offerings and New Capabilities for Open Source Zulu Enterprise
    Azul Systems (Azul), the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced a high-impact series of updates to its Zulu Enterprise OpenJDK support offerings. Zulu Enterprise now features the industry’s best SLA for security vulnerability fixes, the first availability of Java Flight Recorder support in an OpenJDK 8 based build, and the first commercial support offering for the OpenJDK Mission Control project. In addition, with Zulu Enterprise Azul provides the industry’s only certification against non-contamination when running on OpenJDK-based builds, as well as broad indemnification against IP contamination issues.
  • ActiveState Opens Developer Survey 2019
    Today ActiveState opened its annual developer survey for 2019.
  • Technology and the Arts: Celebrating Ballerina, a computer language of integration
    WSO2, an enterprise open source integration company, celebrated its open-source Ballerina computer language with dozens of real ballerinas this week at the San Francisco Opera House for a performance of "Sensorium" by the San Francisco Ballet.

Security Leftovers

