OSS Leftovers
-
-
-
Univa®, a leading innovator in enterprise-grade workload management and optimization solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud high-performance computing (HPC), today announced that it will now provide support services to users in their open source community to assist them with installation, configuration and troubleshooting. Supported products include Open Source Grid Engine 6.2U5 and variants of Open Grid Scheduler and Son of Grid Engine (SGE) 8.1.9.
-
It’s no secret that open source software holds many benefits for businesses looking to reap the rewards of these innovative, collaborative and incidentally free efforts of developers around the world. Even major companies such as Salesforce have opened up their software for developers to test, debug and improve. Other huge players that run on open source software include Netflix and Twitter. In fact, 78 percent of companies run on open source. So, what if I told you these benefits improve exponentially for startups using OSS to launch and scale their business?
-
Open source software is everywhere right now – from the data center to the IoT and the edge. In fact, some experts would argue that without open source, the Internet of Things would be impossible to scale and even create. How can you use this free software to power your IoT projects?
-
Deutsche Telekom said it partnered with Reply to develop a new backhaul system through its Access 4.0 open-source programme. Following a successful prototype in 2018, Deutsche Telekom and Reply will jointly conclude the development of the A4 platform for carrier-grade quality and scale by end-2020.
-
/ FINOS (the Fintech Open Source Foundation) today announces it is adding to its talented roster of financial institutions and innovative fintechs. Capital One joins from the financial services side as fintechs GitLab and Scott Logic will bolster FINOS' growing cadre of technology upstarts. The new members will advocate for open source collaboration as well as contribute valuable code and leadership. The FINOS programs they will initially be involved in include FDC3, Data Technologies, Financial Delivery Acceleration (FDX) and Open Source Readiness (OSR).
-
Believe it or not, Google Summer of Code 2019 will be the 15 year anniversary of the open source student program. If you aren't familiar, this is a program where Google pairs university students with open source organizations to work together over the summer. Yes, I said working together -- the students don't just observe, they get to actively participate in important open source projects! How cool is that?
Today, Google announces all the organizations that have been accepted as GSoC mentors, and the Linux community is very well represented. In fact, two of the most significant Linux distributions -- Fedora and Debian -- are both participating. In addition, one of the most important Linux desktop environments, GNOME, is taking part too. Even KDE and The Linux Foundation are in the mix! With all of that said, Google Summer of Code is not a Linux-only affair -- open source is the overall star of the show.
-
The STM32MP1 combines multicore MPU performance with industrial endurance. Its heterogeneous architecture lets users run open-source applications such as a Linux-based HMI on top of real-time control. Featuring a Vivante 3D GPU with OpenGL ES 2.0 support, it is perfect for entry-level to mid-range MPU applications including motor control, industrial communication, or building automation.
-
This new Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) and Flowminder white paper lays out specific examples of how FlowKit..
-
We are facing a EU regulation which may make it impossible to install a custom piece of software on most radio decives like wiki routers, smartphones and embedded devices. You can now give feedback on the most problematic part by Monday, 4 March. Please participate – it’s not hard!
-
"People spent more time analyzing their data to extract activity traces than actually collecting it," says Dmitri Chklovskii, who leads the neuroscience group at the Center for Computational Biology (CCB) at the Flatiron Institute in New York City.
A breakthrough software tool called CaImAn automates this arduous process using a combination of standard computational methods and machine-learning techniques. In a paper published in the journal eLife in January, the software's creators demonstrate that CaImAn achieves near-human accuracy in detecting the locations of active neurons based on calcium imaging data.
-
Tracking neural activity manually is a laborious process that sees some scientists gather up to one terabyte of data in an hour using calcium imaging. But in January, a paper published in eLife announced that software CaImAn (an abbreviation of calcium imaging analysis) could achieve near-human accuracy while automating the entire process.
-
This week’s Open-Source Project of the Week focuses on the web builder framework GrapesJS, which was designed to make it easier and faster to build HTML templates. According to the team, GrapesJS can be used by anyone, even those with no coding knowledge.
GrapesJS was initially designed with the goal of being used inside Content Management Systems (CMS) to speed up the process of creating dynamic templates.
-
These companies often make the core of their software available as open source, meaning people can download and use the code however they want. The companies make money by offering additional features or better technical support to business users.
While many in Silicon Valley were skeptical of the open-source business model for a long time, investors are now betting that it will help these kinds of companies spread like wildfire and find an audience. Last year's megadeals have shone a light on just how pervasive it can be in the business.
As we wait for the $34 billion Red Hat-IBM deal to close, we asked venture-capital investors to name the open-source software startups they think will boom in 2019. Those investors identified startups both within and outside their portfolios that they are particularly excited about for the rest of 2019.
-
Over the past year, Mozilla worked on expanding its Common Voice initiative to include open source voice recognition datasets in more languages.
-
The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has hosted the second OpenUAE forum for the open source software community in the Emirates.
OpenUAE brought together open source experts and students to discuss open source software and open data. The agenda included discussions on important topics in areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Cyber Security, Smart Cities, and others.
The second annual edition of the event was hosted by the TRA's Center of Digital Innovation (CoDI) at the Etisalat Academy in Dubai.
Databases: CockroachDB and MariaDB Progress
-
Cloud native databases. Serverless databases. However you want to call them, there's a new breed of databases on the rise. One that promises automatic scalability on a global scale: No more toiling over configuration, management, replication and the like, just spin some instances in the cloud and go.
-
Open source database specialist MariaDB is continuing its assault on the market leader Oracle, but is also setting its sights on the increasingly powerful cloud vendors.
CEO Michael Howard - who worked at Oracle for four years between 1996-2000, before he joined MariaDB in December 2015 - sat down with Computerworld UK to talk about becoming the "heir apparent" to Oracle, developing an autonomous database and its three-year plan to go public.
-
At the MariaDB OpenWorks held earlier this week, MariaDB CEO Michael Howard took a stab at big proprietary cloud vendors and accused them of “strip-mining open-source technologies and companies,” and “abusing the license and privilege, not giving back to the community.”
His keynote at the event described his plans for MariaDB, the future of MariaDB, and how he plans for MariaDB on becoming an ‘heir to Oracle and much more’. Furthermore, the entire keynote saw instances of Howard targeting his rivals- namely Amazon and Oracle- and comparing MariaDB mottos to its rivals.
-
US pharmacy giant Walgreens is looking to move all of its relational database needs to open source MariaDB as part of a broader shift towards the cloud and open source technologies.
The Walgreens Boots Alliance signed a major partnership with Microsoft in January this year, which in part included a commitment to move the majority of its IT infrastructure to the Azure cloud. The company actually began a cloud strategy in 2017, but that naturally changed somewhat after the big deal with Microsoft was inked.
Openwashing and Other "Open" Things
-
Top open source contributors: Something big is missing from the list [Ed: "Companies that use open source need to start contributing more," says Mac Asay after commending companies that do the most openwashing]
-
Redis Labs has changed the way it licenses its Redis Modules, adding to the list of companies attempting to find ways to stop commercial organizations taking their products, rebranding them and selling them as services without contributing to the original creators.
Redis made the announcement along with details of new funding of $60 million. Redis is best known for its open source advanced key-value store where the keys can contain strings, hashes, lists, sets and sorted sets. The news of the Redis license reworking follows similar announcements by other open source companies including MongoDB and Confluent.
-
"Web Design Primer" is a new open-source eBook published by the Ryerson University Library by authors Richard Adams, Associate Professor in the School of Graphic Communications Management, and Ahmed Sagarwala, Manager of Industry Relations in the Digital Media Zone (DMZ). The book explains the basics of the HTML and CSS codes used to create web pages, and related technologies including JavaScript, jQuery, audio, video, and animation. The book is designed to accompany a one-semester course on web design.
-
In this edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look animation software going open, new open source medical tool, Nijmegen updates its open source policy, and more!
-
The University of California (UC) is the latest institution to cancel its subscription to leading academic publisher Elsevier. UC cites high costs and the lack of open access research among the reasons. This likely means an increase in traffic for Sci-Hub, the site that's often referred to referred to as 'The Pirate Bay for Science', which may actually play a bigger role than some suspect.
-
As a leader in the global movement toward open access to publicly funded research, the University of California is taking a firm stand by deciding not to renew its subscriptions with Elsevier. Despite months of contract negotiations, Elsevier was unwilling to meet UC’s key goal: securing universal open access to UC research while containing the rapidly escalating costs associated with for-profit journals.
-
Dr. Pearce, an open-source champion and professor of Materials Science & Engineering and the Electrical & Computer Engineering at Michigan Tech is the author of Open-Source Lab: How to Build Your Own Hardware and Reduce Research Costs and several papers on the subject. He currently teaches the MY4777 course which is “an introduction to distributed additive manufacturing using open-source 3D printing.”
-
Coming from a rather closed technical environment, transport ticketing is mainly based on proprietary solutions provided by specialised manufacturers. Operators, on the other hand, need to upgrade their systems regularly to offer new services to passengers and improve their financial performance. Increasingly driven by digital technologies, ticketing, which was stable for decades, now evolves at the speed of the digital age. The conjunction of solutions being closed and the increasing need for evolution lead inevitably to a deadlock.
Programming: OpenKiwi, Azul, ActiveState Survey and WSO2's Ballerina
-
OpenKiwi is implemented in Python using Pytorch as its deep learning framework, and has a user-friendly API which can be imported as a package in other projects, or run from the command line. With this release, teams taking part in the shared tasks of WMT19, the fourth conference on Machine Translation, can use OpenKiwi to examine automatic methods for estimating the quality of machine translation output at run-time, covering estimation at various levels and studying the performance of quality estimation approach on the output of neural machine translation systems.
-
Eurotech Java-based embedded devices to include Azul Zulu Embedded builds of OpenJDK for systems based on x86 and Arm processors.
-
Azul Systems (Azul), the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced a high-impact series of updates to its Zulu Enterprise OpenJDK support offerings. Zulu Enterprise now features the industry’s best SLA for security vulnerability fixes, the first availability of Java Flight Recorder support in an OpenJDK 8 based build, and the first commercial support offering for the OpenJDK Mission Control project. In addition, with Zulu Enterprise Azul provides the industry’s only certification against non-contamination when running on OpenJDK-based builds, as well as broad indemnification against IP contamination issues.
-
Today ActiveState opened its annual developer survey for 2019.
-
WSO2, an enterprise open source integration company, celebrated its open-source Ballerina computer language with dozens of real ballerinas this week at the San Francisco Opera House for a performance of "Sensorium" by the San Francisco Ballet.
