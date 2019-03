We all come across hundreds of programs every day, where some are free, while others are paid. There is also a third variety of programs, which are open source. I have written a dedicated article where I have elaborated the difference between different types of programs, and you can find that here. Talking about open source programs, those programs are free to use, and you can even deep fry the source code to rejoice your taste buds. In the case of open source programs, a big group of enthusiastic programmers keeps the project alive by maintaining development and offer updates from time to time. While talking about how the developers of programs make money, there are numerous revenue structures of the developers is freeware and paid programs. Freeware programs can also have a paid or premium version, from which the developers can earn for their hard work. Money is no doubt the driving force for the economy, and getting money for developing programs keep motivating the developers to keep developing. But how the developers of the open source programs earn money? They obviously earn money but in a different way rather than pushing frequent notifications to the freeware users for upgrading to the premium version or by collecting data about the user and then use them to generate targetted advertisements.

Programming/Development: Kiwi TCMS, Mutmut, Ansible-bender, GNU Health, TenFourFox Kiwi TCMS: Want to hack open source ? It is fine not to have any experience at all! You will compensate with commitment and hard work. Initially you are going to work on refactoring, cleaning up pylint errors, removing duplicate code and other issues reported by CodeClimate. By doing this you will have the opportunity to learn git, Python, Django, some CSS, JavaScript and Patternfly HTML of course. We are going to provide you with all the learning materials plus help and guidance from existing team members. Everyone on the team has gone though the same training procedure and grueling tasks and so will you! Once you can demonstrate progress and learn the ropes you will continue working on more complicated tasks.

Ned Batchelder: Mutmut Mutation testing is an old idea that I haven’t yet seen work out, but it’s fascinating. The idea is that your test suite should catch any bugs in your code, so what if we artificially insert bugs into the code, and see if the test suite catches them? Mutation testers modify (mutate) your project code in small ways, then run your test suite. If the tests all pass, then that mutation is considered a problem: a bug that your tests didn’t catch. The theory is that a mutation will change the behavior of your program, so if your test suite is testing closely enough, some test should fail for each mutation. If a mutation doesn’t produce a test failure, then you need to add to your tests. There are a few problems with this plan. The first is that it is time-consuming. Most people feel like it takes too long to run their entire test suite just once. Mutation testers run the whole suite once for each mutation, and there can be thousands of mutations.

Ansible-bender reaches 0.5.0

health @ Savannah: GNU Health control center 3.4.1 is out ! We just released GNU health control center 3.4.1 ! It mainly fixes an issue with the file format of the translation files from pootle on our GNU Health translation portal, when executing the getlang command. You can update automatically the gnuhealth control center using the command

Cameron Kaiser: Another choice for Intel TenFourFox users H.264 video has been a perennial request which I've repeatedly nixed for reasons of the MPEG LA threatening to remove and purée the genitals of those who would use its patents without a license, and more to the point using ffmpeg in Firefox and TenFourFox probably would have violated the spirit, if not the letter, of the Mozilla Public License. Currently, mainline Firefox implements H.264 using operating system support and the Cisco decoder as an external plugin component. Olga's scheme does much the same thing using a separate component called the FFmpeg Enabler, so it should be possible to implement the glue code in mainline TenFourFox, "allowing" the standalone, separately-distributed enabler to patch in the library and thus sidestepping at least the Mozilla licensing issue. The provided library is a fat dylib with PowerPC and Intel support and the support glue is straightforward enough that I may put experimental support for this mechanism in FPR14. [...] On the other hand, if someone used Olga's code as a basis for, say, a 10.5-specific PowerPC fork of TenFourFox enabling features supported in that OS (a la the dearly departed AuroraFox), I would have to insist that the name be changed so we don't get people on Tenderapp with problem reports about it. Fortunately, Olga's release uses the names TenFiveFox and TenSixFox for those operating system-specific versions, and I strongly encourage anyone who wants to do such a Leopard-specific port to follow suit.