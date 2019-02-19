Google/FOSS: Openwashing, F-Droid, Google Summer of Code, Flutter and the Fight Over Java APIs
You may know about Planet F-Droid, a feed aggregator that aims to collect the blogs of many free Android projects in one place. Currently all of the registered blogs are written in English (as is this post, so if you know someone who might be concerned by the matter below and is not able to understand English, please feel free to translate for them).
The mentoring organizations for the GSoC 2019 have been announced. This will be the 15th edition of Google's program to match university students to open source organizations for three month's worth of online programming experience over the summer break.
GSoc is popular both with university students, who can earn a stipend from Google while making a worthwhile contribution to an open source projects, and to open source organizations which gain valuable assistance from students who are eager to do well and have something worthwhile to add to their resumes.
Flutter is one of the newest additions to the arsenal for app developers. It’s a UI framework for building beautiful, fluid, and interactive cross-platform native apps on iOS and Android using the Dart language. The first stable release of the cross-platform development toolkit was released just three months ago. Today, Google announced the first feature updated for Flutter, Flutter 1.2, at Mobile World Congress, along with a new web-based suite of programming tools called Dart DevTools.
The US Supreme Court has been urged to hear Google out in its long-running copyright battle with Oracle over the search giant’s use of Java technology in Android.
Some 14 amicus briefs have been filed with the top court in support of Google, with Microsoft, Red Hat and Mozilla, along with the Python Software Foundation, Developers Alliance, and the EFF, backing the web titan against database-slinger Oracle.
They say an earlier court ruling in Oracle's favor on the fair use of Java APIs – as it stands – sets a dangerous precedent that breaks long-standing and well-understood rules on software development, risks confusing the community, and will damage innovation.
Oracle sued Google in 2010 after the database goliath acquired Sun Microsystems and with it the rights to Java. Big Red then contested Google’s use of Java APIs in its Android mobile operating system.
Android Leftovers
How to boot up a new Raspberry Pi
If you've been following along in this series, you've chosen and bought your Raspberry Pi board and peripherals and now you're ready to start using it. Here, in the third article, let's look at what you need to do to boot it up.
Unlike your laptop, desktop, smartphone, or tablet, the Raspberry Pi doesn't come with built-in storage. Instead, it uses a Micro SD card to store the operating system and your files. The great thing about this is it gives you the flexibility to carry your files (even if you don't have your Raspberry Pi with you). The downside is it may also increase the risk of losing or damaging the card—and thus losing your files. Just protect your Micro SD card, and you should be fine.
Security: Windows Holes, Dow Jones Breach/Leak, Tomcat and Kafka in EU, Drupal, Supply Chain, Bitcoin, Thunderbolt and More
Mimikatz is an open source Windows utility available for download from GitHub. First developed in 2007 to demonstrate a practical exploit of the Microsoft Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service, or LSASS, Mimikatz is capable of dumping account login information, including clear text passwords stored in system memory.
A watchlist of risky individuals and corporate entities owned by Dow Jones has been exposed, after a company with access to the database left it on a server without a password.
Bob Diachenko, an independent security researcher, found the Amazon Web Services-hosted Elasticsearch database exposing more than 2.4 million records of individuals or business entities.
The data, since secured, is the financial giant’s Watchlist database, which companies use as part of their risk and compliance efforts. Other financial companies, like Thomson Reuters, have their own databases of high-risk clients, politically exposed persons and terrorists — but have also been exposed over the years through separate security lapses.
The European Union recently launched a bug bounty program for critical infrastructure projects, offering financial compensation to anyone who finds and reports a new security flaw.
The bug bounty is offered as part of FOSSA, the "Free and Open Source Software Audit" project. The FOSSA list includes two notable Java projects: Apache Tomcat and Kafka. Other projects, such as KeePass, are available now.
James Hilliard, who discovered the unpatched bug, is refusing to disclose the additional vulnerability until Bitmain complies with the GPL software license. Bitmain’s firmware is currently closed source, but since it is built on GPL-licensed open source software, Bitmain is technically required to open source its firmware as well.
Bitmain, for its part, has acknowledged that the open source community discovered a vulnerability in its firmware, but the update doesn’t indicate that Bitmain has any immediate plans to make its firmware open source. Bitmain does, however, throw the community a bone: It claims that it has created a “special team” to pursue compliance with open source code.
It is not clear what Bitmain will do next, though Hilliard notes that the company has released its source code in the past. Regardless, there is a simple reason that releasing source code might matter: Public access to the code would allow the community to fix vulnerabilities without relying on Bitmain—and Hilliard believes that there are many more bugs to be found.
The research, to be presented today (26 February) at the Network and Distributed Systems Security Symposium in San Diego, shows that attackers can compromise an unattended machine in a matter of seconds through devices such as chargers and docking stations.
Vulnerabilities were found in computers with Thunderbolt ports running Windows, macOS, Linux and FreeBSD. Many modern laptops and an increasing number of desktops are susceptible.
[...]
Computer peripherals such as network cards and graphics processing units have direct memory access (DMA), which allows them to bypass operating system security policies. DMA attacks abusing this access have been widely employed to take control of and extract sensitive data from target machines.
