Programming: HackerRank’s Test Health Dashboard, Rust 1.33, Flutter 1.2, Trends In Security Testing, Python and JavaScript Decentralized Apps
SD Times news digest: HackerRank’s Test Health Dashboard, Rust 1.33, and Flutter 1.2
HackerRank has announced a new way for businesses to improve their hiring processes. Test Health Dashboard will provide organizations with data necessary to improve skills assessments, deliver good candidate experiences, and effectively hire the right people.
Most companies are flying blind when it comes to technical recruiting. We launched our Tech Talent Matrix this past September to give customers their first-ever insight into the effectiveness of their technical recruiting efforts,” said Gaurav Verma, vice president of customer success at HackerRank. “Today, we’re going one step further in our commitment to helping businesses make smarter decisions around technical hiring. The Test Health Dashboard gives recruiters and hiring managers real-time analytics around each role, equipping them with the data to better attract, evaluate, and hire the talent they need.”
Trends In Security Testing: The Rise and Exploitation of Software Bugs
Worldwide digital transformation means that more businesses need more code more quickly. But hasty code means buggy code; and buggy code leads to poor systems, vulnerabilities, exploits, and failed compliance, writes Richard Mort, Director at Edge Testing Solutions.
Search for any particular currency pair within the Forex data
Before we start this chapter I just want to tell you people that I have extended this website for another year by paying the full year rent for web hosting. The goal I start this website is not to make money from it but to share what I know in programming with all of you, therefore I certainly do not expect any large income from a site like this. I myself is a tech and programming lover and I like to play with new tech stuff and create cool software to use in every day life. Although all the above statements are true there is one thing we all need to know which is although I can always provide free code for the readers but I do need to pay rent for this website every month, thus I would like to take this opportunity to ask for your kind donation to help this site out, the donation form is located at the sidebar of this website, I really don’t mind how much money you donate to me, 1 usd is as good as 100 USD as long as there is enough money to finance this website to keep it going. So friend, kindly provide your support to me through donation, thank you in advance. Alright, without wasting anymore time, let us begin this new chapter.
JavaScript dapps: Build decentralized apps with Blockstack
While Bitcoin has its ups and downs, decentralized apps or “dapps” remain a hot topic in software development circles. “Smart contracts” tend to be part of the same conversations, implying that you need to learn new programming languages, development practices, deployment strategies, security testing, and the list goes on. But writing dapps doesn’t have to be so complicated.
Google/FOSS: Openwashing, F-Droid, Google Summer of Code, Flutter and the Fight Over Java APIs
Android Leftovers
How to boot up a new Raspberry Pi
If you've been following along in this series, you've chosen and bought your Raspberry Pi board and peripherals and now you're ready to start using it. Here, in the third article, let's look at what you need to do to boot it up. Unlike your laptop, desktop, smartphone, or tablet, the Raspberry Pi doesn't come with built-in storage. Instead, it uses a Micro SD card to store the operating system and your files. The great thing about this is it gives you the flexibility to carry your files (even if you don't have your Raspberry Pi with you). The downside is it may also increase the risk of losing or damaging the card—and thus losing your files. Just protect your Micro SD card, and you should be fine.
Security: Windows Holes, Dow Jones Breach/Leak, Tomcat and Kafka in EU, Drupal, Supply Chain, Bitcoin, Thunderbolt and More
