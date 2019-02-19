OSS: Open OnDemand, DeSOS, Half-Life Mod, Spark, Leon and Some CAD Options
-
NSF funds second round of OSC's Open OnDemand
The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently awarded funding to a team led by the Ohio Supercomputer Center (OSC) for further development of Open OnDemand, an open source software platform supporting web-based access to high performance computing (HPC) services. The project team consists of representatives from OSC, the University at Buffalo and Virginia Tech.
-
Open-source application creates super-resolution images of cell development in living animals
A new tool may allow researchers to see more of the physiological state of living organisms at the cellular level, according to a study by the University of Notre Dame.
Published in Development, the study shows how an open-source application, created by Notre Dame researchers, can utilize two different conventional microscope images obtained at low excitation powers to create one high-resolution, three-dimensional image. The application, dubbed DeSOS, combines imaging techniques used within the program: blind deconvolution (De), which allows for the recovery of blurred images in certain circumstances, and stepwise optical saturation super-resolution (SOS), an imaging method that helps extend the resolution beyond its typical diffraction limit.
In full, DeSOS uses physics to identify differences between the two uploaded images and produce one image with significantly greater clarity than previously possible with standard lab equipment.
-
Modders Bring Half-Life To Oculus Go Via Quake's Engine
Thanks to the efforts of open source developers and modders, you can now play the original Half-Life on your Oculus Go.
-
The data processing evolution: A potted history
How has (open source) data processing evolved and how have the different technologies progressed over time as data processing frameworks have become more sophisticated and the amount, and speed, of data generated has increased by the hour?
[...]
The next step in Big Data saw the introduction of Apache Spark. Spark allowed additional parallelisation and brought batch processing to the next level. As mentioned earlier, batch processing includes putting data into a storage system that you then schedule computations on. The main concept here is that your data sits somewhere while you periodically (daily, weekly, hourly) run computations to glean results based on past information. These computations don’t run continuously and have a start point and an endpoint. As a result, you have to re-run them on an ongoing basis for up-to-date results.
-
Meet Leon: The personal assistant of your dreams
Meet Leon – an open-source personal assistant who lives on your server and does stuff for you, if you ask him to!
Created by Louis Grenard, Leon is the personal assistant of your dreams! You can talk to each other, exchange text messages and even communicate with him while offline to protect your privacy.
-
7 Best AutoCAD Alternatives in 2019 (5 Are Free) [Ed: A few of these are free as in freedom, not just cost/gratis]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 591 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Google/FOSS: Openwashing, F-Droid, Google Summer of Code, Flutter and the Fight Over Java APIs
Android Leftovers
How to boot up a new Raspberry Pi
If you've been following along in this series, you've chosen and bought your Raspberry Pi board and peripherals and now you're ready to start using it. Here, in the third article, let's look at what you need to do to boot it up. Unlike your laptop, desktop, smartphone, or tablet, the Raspberry Pi doesn't come with built-in storage. Instead, it uses a Micro SD card to store the operating system and your files. The great thing about this is it gives you the flexibility to carry your files (even if you don't have your Raspberry Pi with you). The downside is it may also increase the risk of losing or damaging the card—and thus losing your files. Just protect your Micro SD card, and you should be fine.
Security: Windows Holes, Dow Jones Breach/Leak, Tomcat and Kafka in EU, Drupal, Supply Chain, Bitcoin, Thunderbolt and More
Recent comments
2 hours 50 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 56 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
16 hours 17 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago