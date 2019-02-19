Language Selection

OSS: Open OnDemand, DeSOS, Half-Life Mod, Spark, Leon and Some CAD Options

  • NSF funds second round of OSC's Open OnDemand

    The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently awarded funding to a team led by the Ohio Supercomputer Center (OSC) for further development of Open OnDemand, an open source software platform supporting web-based access to high performance computing (HPC) services. The project team consists of representatives from OSC, the University at Buffalo and Virginia Tech.

  • Open-source application creates super-resolution images of cell development in living animals

    A new tool may allow researchers to see more of the physiological state of living organisms at the cellular level, according to a study by the University of Notre Dame.

    Published in Development, the study shows how an open-source application, created by Notre Dame researchers, can utilize two different conventional microscope images obtained at low excitation powers to create one high-resolution, three-dimensional image. The application, dubbed DeSOS, combines imaging techniques used within the program: blind deconvolution (De), which allows for the recovery of blurred images in certain circumstances, and stepwise optical saturation super-resolution (SOS), an imaging method that helps extend the resolution beyond its typical diffraction limit.

    In full, DeSOS uses physics to identify differences between the two uploaded images and produce one image with significantly greater clarity than previously possible with standard lab equipment.

  • Modders Bring Half-Life To Oculus Go Via Quake's Engine

    Thanks to the efforts of open source developers and modders, you can now play the original Half-Life on your Oculus Go.

  • The data processing evolution: A potted history

    How has (open source) data processing evolved and how have the different technologies progressed over time as data processing frameworks have become more sophisticated and the amount, and speed, of data generated has increased by the hour?

    [...]

    The next step in Big Data saw the introduction of Apache Spark. Spark allowed additional parallelisation and brought batch processing to the next level. As mentioned earlier, batch processing includes putting data into a storage system that you then schedule computations on. The main concept here is that your data sits somewhere while you periodically (daily, weekly, hourly) run computations to glean results based on past information. These computations don’t run continuously and have a start point and an endpoint. As a result, you have to re-run them on an ongoing basis for up-to-date results.

  • Meet Leon: The personal assistant of your dreams

    Meet Leon – an open-source personal assistant who lives on your server and does stuff for you, if you ask him to!

    Created by Louis Grenard, Leon is the personal assistant of your dreams! You can talk to each other, exchange text messages and even communicate with him while offline to protect your privacy.

  7 Best AutoCAD Alternatives in 2019 (5 Are Free)
Google/FOSS: Openwashing, F-Droid, Google Summer of Code, Flutter and the Fight Over Java APIs

  • Google's new .dev domain opens to all
  • Google open-sources Cloud IoT Device SDK, a collection of libraries for embedded microcontroller-class devices
  • More Languages to the F-Droid Planet?
    You may know about Planet F-Droid, a feed aggregator that aims to collect the blogs of many free Android projects in one place. Currently all of the registered blogs are written in English (as is this post, so if you know someone who might be concerned by the matter below and is not able to understand English, please feel free to translate for them).
  • Gearing Up For Google Summer of Code
    The mentoring organizations for the GSoC 2019 have been announced. This will be the 15th edition of Google's program to match university students to open source organizations for three month's worth of online programming experience over the summer break. GSoc is popular both with university students, who can earn a stipend from Google while making a worthwhile contribution to an open source projects, and to open source organizations which gain valuable assistance from students who are eager to do well and have something worthwhile to add to their resumes.
  • Google launches Flutter 1.2 and Dart DevTools, a web-based suite of programming tools
    Flutter is one of the newest additions to the arsenal for app developers. It’s a UI framework for building beautiful, fluid, and interactive cross-platform native apps on iOS and Android using the Dart language. The first stable release of the cross-platform development toolkit was released just three months ago. Today, Google announced the first feature updated for Flutter, Flutter 1.2, at Mobile World Congress, along with a new web-based suite of programming tools called Dart DevTools.
  • US Supremes urged by pretty much everyone in software dev to probe Oracle's 'disastrous' Java API copyright win
    The US Supreme Court has been urged to hear Google out in its long-running copyright battle with Oracle over the search giant’s use of Java technology in Android. Some 14 amicus briefs have been filed with the top court in support of Google, with Microsoft, Red Hat and Mozilla, along with the Python Software Foundation, Developers Alliance, and the EFF, backing the web titan against database-slinger Oracle. They say an earlier court ruling in Oracle's favor on the fair use of Java APIs – as it stands – sets a dangerous precedent that breaks long-standing and well-understood rules on software development, risks confusing the community, and will damage innovation. Oracle sued Google in 2010 after the database goliath acquired Sun Microsystems and with it the rights to Java. Big Red then contested Google’s use of Java APIs in its Android mobile operating system.

Android Leftovers

How to boot up a new Raspberry Pi

If you've been following along in this series, you've chosen and bought your Raspberry Pi board and peripherals and now you're ready to start using it. Here, in the third article, let's look at what you need to do to boot it up. Unlike your laptop, desktop, smartphone, or tablet, the Raspberry Pi doesn't come with built-in storage. Instead, it uses a Micro SD card to store the operating system and your files. The great thing about this is it gives you the flexibility to carry your files (even if you don't have your Raspberry Pi with you). The downside is it may also increase the risk of losing or damaging the card—and thus losing your files. Just protect your Micro SD card, and you should be fine. Read more

Security: Windows Holes, Dow Jones Breach/Leak, Tomcat and Kafka in EU, Drupal, Supply Chain, Bitcoin, Thunderbolt and More

