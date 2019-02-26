KDE: Usability & Productivity, Release of GCompris 0.96 This week in Usability & Productivity, part 60 It’s time for week 60 for KDE’s Usability & Productivity initiative, and this one is positively overflowing with goodies! Will you even be able to handle it? I THINK NOT!!!

KDE's Kate Picks Up New Features, KWin Crash Fix When Launching Games KDE developers remain quite busy in preparing for Frameworks 5.56, the next KDE Plasma 5.15 point release, and KDE Applications 19.04 for ensuring KDE is polished as ever with its forthcoming 2019 releases. KDE developer Nate Graham continues doing a splendid job outlining the weekly bug fixes, polishing, and new features being worked on by the massive KDE development community.

Release GCompris 0.96 We are pleased to announce the release of GCompris version 0.96. This new version includes updated translation for several languages, and a few bug fixes.

OSS: Open OnDemand, DeSOS, Half-Life Mod, Spark, Leon and Some CAD Options NSF funds second round of OSC's Open OnDemand The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently awarded funding to a team led by the Ohio Supercomputer Center (OSC) for further development of Open OnDemand, an open source software platform supporting web-based access to high performance computing (HPC) services. The project team consists of representatives from OSC, the University at Buffalo and Virginia Tech.

Open-source application creates super-resolution images of cell development in living animals A new tool may allow researchers to see more of the physiological state of living organisms at the cellular level, according to a study by the University of Notre Dame. Published in Development, the study shows how an open-source application, created by Notre Dame researchers, can utilize two different conventional microscope images obtained at low excitation powers to create one high-resolution, three-dimensional image. The application, dubbed DeSOS, combines imaging techniques used within the program: blind deconvolution (De), which allows for the recovery of blurred images in certain circumstances, and stepwise optical saturation super-resolution (SOS), an imaging method that helps extend the resolution beyond its typical diffraction limit. In full, DeSOS uses physics to identify differences between the two uploaded images and produce one image with significantly greater clarity than previously possible with standard lab equipment.

Modders Bring Half-Life To Oculus Go Via Quake's Engine Thanks to the efforts of open source developers and modders, you can now play the original Half-Life on your Oculus Go.

The data processing evolution: A potted history How has (open source) data processing evolved and how have the different technologies progressed over time as data processing frameworks have become more sophisticated and the amount, and speed, of data generated has increased by the hour? [...] The next step in Big Data saw the introduction of Apache Spark. Spark allowed additional parallelisation and brought batch processing to the next level. As mentioned earlier, batch processing includes putting data into a storage system that you then schedule computations on. The main concept here is that your data sits somewhere while you periodically (daily, weekly, hourly) run computations to glean results based on past information. These computations don’t run continuously and have a start point and an endpoint. As a result, you have to re-run them on an ongoing basis for up-to-date results.

Meet Leon: The personal assistant of your dreams Meet Leon – an open-source personal assistant who lives on your server and does stuff for you, if you ask him to! Created by Louis Grenard, Leon is the personal assistant of your dreams! You can talk to each other, exchange text messages and even communicate with him while offline to protect your privacy.

7 Best AutoCAD Alternatives in 2019 (5 Are Free) [Ed: A few of these are free as in freedom, not just cost/gratis]